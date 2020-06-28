The Legacy Insitute of Financial Education Financial Opportunity Center has announced a new program to assist those affected by COVID-19 with housing costs.
Joseph Ceasar, the founder and executive director of LIFE, said the program title Housing-Related Assistance Program (H-RAP) is designed to provide 0% interest loans of $500-$1,000 to help those affected by COVID-19 keep their homes.
"As a part of the CARES Act, no one could get evicted from their houses until July 24," Ceasar said. "That date is coming, and people aren't back at work. A lot of people aren't hiring. We are trying to help as many people as we can fill in the gaps."
The Federal Home Loan Bank approved LIFE to have matching funds provided through the Community Partner Program. Donations of $3,000 by Southside Bank and $1,000 by Austin Bank were multiplied by five, making the total funds come to $20,000.
"I submitted a proposal, and we talked about what we wanted to do," Ceasar said. "They had a housing focus this year because of COVID-19."
The loans will be arranged to be repaid in installments after the individuals are back to work and comfortable.
Clients of the FOC can apply for the loans. For more information, contact LIFE at foc@legacy-institute.org or 936-208-8232.
