Winter normally ushers in colder temperatures, runny noses and the accompanying maladies, but circulation of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus started earlier this season.

Because influenza and RSV are not reportable conditions, actual case numbers are difficult to calculate, Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw said. Additionally, individuals can have mild RSV and never know as it is similar to the common cold, she said.

Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you