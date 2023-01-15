Winter normally ushers in colder temperatures, runny noses and the accompanying maladies, but circulation of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus started earlier this season.
Because influenza and RSV are not reportable conditions, actual case numbers are difficult to calculate, Angelina County & Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw said. Additionally, individuals can have mild RSV and never know as it is similar to the common cold, she said.
However, with the data available reported, it seems cases of flu began rising earlier than in the previous three seasons — in late October and early November, Shaw said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that so far this season, there have been 22 million illnesses, 230,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths across the country.
“Our ACCHD clinic and other physicians expressed to me that they were seeing more flu in October and November than in previous years,” she said.
Currently, numbers appear to be headed downward, however, flu season lasts until late March and April, so there is a lot of time left for flu to circulate, Shaw said.
Flu can spread to others if they breathe in droplets carrying virus from an infected person when they cough, sneeze or talk. Flu may also spread by people touching a contaminated surface or object that has flu virus on it, then touching their own mouth, nose or eyes. The first and most important action in preventing flu is to get a flu vaccine each year, according to the CDC.
RSV also has been more harsh this year and had an early spike in October and November, she said. RSV cases appear to have leveled out, but the typical season for RSV lasts until spring.
According to the CDC, RSV leads to approximately 58,000-80,000 hospitalizations among children younger than 5 years old and 60,000-120,000 hospitalizations among adults 65 years and older each year in the United States.
RSV can be spread through coughs, sneezes, direct contact with the virus and touching contaminated surfaces. To prevent RSV, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and clean surfaces such as toys, doorknobs and mobile devices.
Omicron was the predominant COVID-19 strain in the country by late December. While it spreads more easily than earlier variants, COVID cases are at a flat rate right now across the country, Shaw said.
Angelina County has had an increase of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days but still remains at a low rate of an average of 9 cases per a population of 100,000, she said. The daily average of hospitalized individuals on Jan. 11 was 13, with an average of 9 cases per a population of 100,000.
The U.S. is presently at 19 cases per a population of 100,000. The daily average of hospitalized individuals on Jan. 11 was 46,278, with an average of 14 cases per a population of 100,000.
While COVID-19 is still a reportable disease, with home testing options, positive test results are not being counted.
COVID-19 spreads when an infected person breathes out droplets and very small particles that contain the virus, according to the CDC. These particles can be breathed in by other people or land on their eyes, noses, or mouth. In some circumstances, they may contaminate surfaces they touch. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are effective at protecting people from severe illness, hospitalization and death, the CDC said.
Communicable diseases are all around, which is why Shaw urges the community to pay attention to hand washing and to avoid crowds during peak illness season.
“It is OK to wear a mask,” she said. “Don’t go to work or send your children to school if they are sick, and to prevent spreading to others or making your own illness worse, get vaccinated. Keep yourself healthy all the time by maintaining a healthy balanced diet and observing healthy habits.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.