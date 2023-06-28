Angelina County officials and members of the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center have agreed Tuesday to transfer ownership of the facility to the county, citing ongoing financial struggles for the nonprofit as the reason for the transition.

County Judge Kevin Wright said the Angelina County Civic Center Authority will continue to operate, assuming a role much like the Friends of the Ellen Trout Zoo. The group will be particularly important in fundraising efforts for Expo projects, Wright said.

