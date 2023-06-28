Angelina County officials and members of the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center have agreed Tuesday to transfer ownership of the facility to the county, citing ongoing financial struggles for the nonprofit as the reason for the transition.
County Judge Kevin Wright said the Angelina County Civic Center Authority will continue to operate, assuming a role much like the Friends of the Ellen Trout Zoo. The group will be particularly important in fundraising efforts for Expo projects, Wright said.
“They approached us,” Wright said. “They have been struggling to get by, much like other nonprofit groups.”
Facilities like the expo center and Pitser Garrison Convention Center are important to the community because they bring economic development and provide entertainment options for citizens, Wright said.
No money will change hands during the transaction. Wright said the conveyance documents will have to be prepared, and the two groups will have to work out a few details of how they were going to work together.
Final plats were approved for two subdivisions in Precinct 3 — Blue Lynx Charlie Porter Road Subdivision and Old Highway 69-Homer Cemetery Road Subdivision.
Wright, Commissioner Kermit Kennedy, County Attorney Cary Kirby and emergency management coordinator Ricky Conner were reappointed to the board of directors for the Deep East Texas Council of Governments. They will each serve one-year terms.
Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement for Next Generation 911 public service answer point services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.