The Family Crisis Center of East Texas unveiled an outdoor art display Wednesday at its Lufkin Thrift Store to observe sexual assault awareness and prevention month.
The outdoor installation features a door displayed with powerful imagery that ‘consent is key,’ as well as contact information for the agency.
The display is meant to draw attention to the issue of sexual assault and raise awareness about the resources available for survivors
Every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted, and it’s common for the abuse to occur behind closed doors, where the perpetrator can more easily control and intimidate the victim, said Melissa Wheeler, development director for FCCET.
The door is also meant to send the message that there’s always hope and support available for survivors.
Perpetrators often exert their power and control to coerce a victim into sexual activity. This can occur in a variety of settings, including in homes, workplaces, schools and other private places where the victim may be isolated from help or support.
Wednesday’s event also provided an opportunity to share the message that anyone can be a victim of sexual assault. The criminal act includes touching, fondling, kissing, or any form of sexual activity that is forced or coerced without the person's consent.
Those who can never consent to sexual activity include someone who is underage (defined as age 17 in Texas), has an intellectual disability, is passed out (such as from drugs or alcohol), or unable to respond (especially if they’re sleeping or under the influence of drugs or alcohol).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.