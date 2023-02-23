Drug arrest

Two Huntington women who took a steak chain’s “No Rules” motto to heart found that things were not “Just Right” after an incident Wednesday at Outback Steakhouse.

Officers arrested Jennah Leann Mathis, 30, and Alice Shianne Horton, 31, on drug charges around 10 p.m. after they tried to pay for a $130 tab with a card that was declined, according to a Lufkin police report.

