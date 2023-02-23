Two Huntington women who took a steak chain’s “No Rules” motto to heart found that things were not “Just Right” after an incident Wednesday at Outback Steakhouse.
Officers arrested Jennah Leann Mathis, 30, and Alice Shianne Horton, 31, on drug charges around 10 p.m. after they tried to pay for a $130 tab with a card that was declined, according to a Lufkin police report.
Officers were called to the restaurant for a report of a theft in progress shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday and spoke with the two women, who said Horton’s card had been declined and they were unable to pay their tab until Thursday, the report states.
Officers then talked to the manager, who said they did not wish to press charges at that time.
While speaking with Mathis, officers noticed “abnormal behavior,” including “talking excessively fast and looking all over the place,” according to the report. She agreed to let officers search her silver Kia, but a dispatcher told officers it was not insured, the report states. Officers then called for a tow truck and conducted a pre-tow inventory of the car.
During the inventory, officers found a black baggie with a crystal-like substance in the door handle pocket of the passenger side, a clear baggie with a white crystal-like substance on the passenger floorboard, a cut straw and several needles on the floorboard, according to the report.
They also found a Social Security card belonging to someone else inside a silver wallet in the back seat that also contained Mathis’ Social Security card, in addition to three more Social Security cards belonging to other people — and a check issued to one of them — inside a gray and black wallet in Mathis’ purse, the report states.
Officers also found several needles inside Horton’s purse, a small clear jar with narcotics residue on the passenger floorboard, a pill bottle containing antidepressants and antibiotics with no label in the glove box and a metal wallet inside the trunk containing clear bags and a leafy green substance, according to the report.
Both women denied the narcotics belonged to them. However, officers found another clear baggie with a white crystal-like substance inside Horton’s purse while she was being booked in at the Angelina County Jail, the report states.
Officers tested the narcotics bags, and they all were positive for the presence of methamphetamine, according to the report.
Mathis and Horton each was charged with possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, and Mathis also was charged with fraudulent use/possession of five or less identifying items. Bond had not been set for either woman as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
