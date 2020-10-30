State Rep. Trent Ashby, a Lufkin Republican, filed Thursday to run for the Texas Speaker of the House.
Ashby joins three other Republicans and three Democrats who declared their bids for the leadership position in the last few weeks, according to a report by the Texas Tribune.
“I’m honored to have support from a growing number of my Republican colleagues to serve as the next Speaker of the Texas House,” Ashby said.
“Given the collective challenges we will face in the upcoming legislative session, as we continue our battle with COVID-19 and work to balance a budget despite revenue challenges, it is critically important that the next Speaker fosters the trust and cooperation necessary to overcome these challenges and deliver the results that all Texans expect and deserve.”
Ashby is facing Democratic contender Jason Rogers in the upcoming race for District 57 state representative.
Issues facing the Legislature during its 140-day session in 2021 include the state budget and redistricting.
As the presiding officer, the Speaker of the House is charged with maintaining order during debates, recognizing those who wish to speak and signing all bills and joint resolutions passed by the Legislature, the Texas House of Representatives website said.
“I look forward to continue working with members of the House to build a coalition that places character, integrity and honor at the forefront of the Texas House of Representatives and provide all members with a platform to represent the needs of their districts," Ashby said.
More contenders could file in the coming weeks as representatives vie for the position. Lawmakers will elect the next Speaker when the Legislature convenes in January.
