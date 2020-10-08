Zavalla citizens will choose their next councilmembers in the Nov. 3 election.
Four candidates are running for two positions on the city council. Incumbent aldermen Stacey Marshall and Randall Dykes are facing Joy Stanley-Yarbrough and Richard Brunk.
Candidates for the position were contacted by The Lufkin Daily News and asked to share information about themselves and their platforms. Marshall, Stanley-Yarbrough and Brunk were sent a survey by email.
Dykes was called three times by The Lufkin Daily News but failed to respond to requests for information. Marshall was emailed but never responded.
Mayor Carlos Guzman also responded to the questionnaire but is running unopposed in the upcoming election.
Their responses are listed in the order in which their names appear on the Nov. 3 ballot, courtesy of the Angelina County Elections Administration.
The last day to hand vote-by-mail applications over the counter in the office is Oct. 12. Early voting begins on Oct. 13.
Tell us about yourself.
Guzman: My name is Carlos Guzman, I moved to Zavalla in 1995. I’m a local businessman (and have) been in business for over 35 years.
Stanley-Yarbrough: My name is Joy Stanley-Yarbrough and I am running for Zavalla City Council. I grew up spending many summers and weekends with my late grandparents [Kester and Zelma (Oliver) Stanley] fishing and camping in Zavalla and the surrounding area. In 2015, my children and I moved to Zavalla to be close to my dad, Tommy Stanley, and soon after I married my husband Shannon.
I have a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science from SFA. and have worked in the environmental compliance area for over 20 years, including NASA and the City of Zavalla and am currently the Environmental Manager – Wastewater Treatment at a nearby city.
Brunk: My name is Richard Brunk and I have lived here in Zavalla since 1994 after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. I spent 22 years on the fire department where I obtained over $2.3 million in grant funding.
Why are you running for a city council (or mayor)?
Guzman: I think Zavalla is a great town with great potential.
Stanley-Yarbrough: Why elect me? I am a good listener, open-minded, and have the ability to weigh differing opinions. I am determined to look at what’s best for the city rather than what’s best for a specific entity or person. I worked for the City of Zavalla for two years and have firsthand knowledge of the problems and situations we have as a city. If elected, I hope to put the city’s resources toward activities that will actually make a difference within the city rather than continuing down the same path with the same problems.
Brunk: I want to improve the quality of life for all of us living in Zavalla, and bring fiscal responsibility and prioritization when it comes to the expenditure of funds.
What do you hope to accomplish while serving as a city council member (or mayor)?
Guzman: Trying to get grants for roads and water lines.
Stanley-Yarbrough: The city of Zavalla needs to be proactive and develop a plan for our town. We need to look to the future and plan for what we want to happen. We all need to work together for the good of our small community.
Brunk: As stated previously, one of the things I want to accomplish is to improve the quality of life here in Zavalla. We do this by fixing our roads, water, and attracting new business to our area. This will increase tax revenue and provide local jobs. Several months ago the city was eligible for a large grant, 51% had to be used for sidewalks and 49% could be used on the roads. The city voted not to accept the grant because they did not want to put up the $80,000 as our part of the grant. But just a few months ago the city spent $83,000 on a new tractor to cut the grass in our ditches. Now to me having sidewalks for our children to travel safely to and from school as well as better roads is more important than keeping the grass cut in our ditches. The city must prioritize their needs and spend their funds accordingly. I want to change that. If elected I will work to improve our quality of life here in Zavalla.
