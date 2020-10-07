EDITOR'S NOTE: This is one in a series of stories about the Huntington school district's upcoming bond proposal.
HUNTINGTON — Amid a long list of other races, including a presidential election, Huntington voters will have a chance to vote yes or no to a $19.295 million bond on Nov. 3.
The bond has been on the minds of the board and administration at Huntington ISD for more than a year now. They almost brought the project forward to voters in the May 2019 election but decided to table it until May 2020.
That election, however, was then canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed bond has drawn both support and dissent on social media with comments like:
“No! I will soon be paying taxes in this district and I can see better places for funding to go! It’s the citizens’ time to vote for what’s right for the community!”
“Good! They need some upgrades. I hope bond goes through. The football field needs an overhaul also, in my opinion.”
“The whole high school needs help. It looks like a prison. Add some windows please. Now I know football and other activities make money. Yes, the dance studio is small. But can’t we put a little more in education?”
Over the months the bond project was discussed, the board was pondering the inclusion of myriad projects they and administrators said were needed. They talked about including a project to repair the roofs at the high school and intermediate school.
“Saturday, as I came to tell the band and Highsteppers good luck, I didn’t even make it past the commons area — there were already 100 tiles damaged there,” Superintendent David Flowers told the board in a meeting on Oct. 22, 2018. “Standing in the gym the other night, it was leaking on my head and down my jacket because I’m standing by a wall, it’s raining and those are new leaks.”
Flowers told the board at the time that the district could choose to repair the roof again, but it had reached its life expectancy of 15-20 years.
“Where does it stop? We’re a board, a team of eight that’s going to have to address it. We could continue doing what we’re doing — the tiles look terrible, there were 73 just in the commons area of our Intermediate campus,” Flowers said.
That project, however, was taken out of the bond and paid for out of fund balance.
Another project that was considered was the purchase of turf fields for the football, baseball and softball teams. In the same meeting, administration explained that despite efforts to fix the field, the foundation caused flooding on multiple occasions, disrupting practices and games.
“We have lost numerous practices; we all know that,” Flowers said. “Our kids deserve to practice, and they’re not able to practice — whether that’s practice field or the game field. That has created quite the stir over the last few weeks.”
However, the board decided to drop that project, as well, and opt for a different method of fixing the fields so they could pay for that out of yearly budget funds.
Flowers said they chose to use a method called sand capping to hopefully ease some of the drainage problems.
The current bond project includes 13 itemized projects, according to information from the district. The projects include a mixed bag of academic, extracurricular, sport and security related issues.
In a May 2019 meeting, board member Jeremy Flood said that in the scheme of things, the money for extracurriculars in the bond could not come close to what the district pays in things that are directly education-related, and extracurriculars are connected to education.
“This investment in the kids is part of the educational experience,” Flood said. “We don’t have extracurriculars for no reason. They are to get these kids engaged. The bond touches everybody.”
The district is hosting informational meetings about the bond at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22 and 27, in the high school auditorium.
