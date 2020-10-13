Early voting for the 2020 election begins today and will continue until 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Registered voters will help: the nation to decide on its president and vice president; the state to decide a myriad of head-of-state offices; the region to decide on its next U.S. congressional representative; and the county to decide on its next state representative.
Locally, many registered voters also will determine the leaders of their cities and school districts — a decision typically made in May that was affected this year by the coronavirus pandemic.
The state of Texas gave registered voters an extra week to cast their ballots in an attempt to curb the large crowds present during a presidential election to help voters remain safe during the pandemic. Voting early typically means shorter wait times to vote, and elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins and her predecessors have encouraged residents to take advantage of early voting for this reason.
Early voting offers voters the convenience of picking where they will vote and not having to worry that they are at the correct location, Hawkins said. Waiting until the last minute to vote on Election Day could also make it more difficult for voters, especially if something comes up that keeps them away from the ballot box, she said.
“Why put it off till tomorrow when you can do it today?” she asked.
Voting will look different for this presidential election than it has in previous years because of the restrictions implemented to keep voters and poll workers safe during the pandemic.
Voters should expect social distancing, long lines, no touch exchanges between poll workers and voters and sanitization between each voter, when voting in person.
According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, voters who possess one of the seven approved forms of photo ID that they must present ID at the polls. Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID may execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form, available to them at each polling location, and provide a supporting form of identification.
In addition, certain voters may qualify for certain exemptions to presenting an acceptable form of photo identification or following the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure.
The seven forms of approved photo ID are:
■ Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
■ Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
■ United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. Passport (book or card)
With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, the acceptable photo ID must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
