Candidates in the race for the Central ISD Board of Trustees were asked by The Lufkin Daily News to share information about themselves and their platforms.
Positions 1 and 2 are up for election this year. Position 1 is currently held by Paula Bailey, and newcomers Michelle McAdams and Bobby Smith have filed.
Position 2 is currently held by Tim Sprinkle, and newcomers Andy Brown, Joshua Martin and Kirsten Redd have filed.
Each candidate received an email with the same questions.
Early voting begins Oct. 13.
Position 2
Andy Brown
Tell us about yourself.
I am a 1998 Central graduate and have lived in the community for 35 years. My wife is a 2000 Central graduate who has lived in the community for her entire life. Both our children attend Central ISD. Our daughter is a junior and our son is a sixth-grader.
Why are you running for the school board?
I have been fortunate to experience Central as a student and as a parent. Being a Central alumnus, and living in the community for so long, I would like to give back to the community and the school that my wife and I attended, and that our children currently attend.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
I hope to help improve the district and bring new ideas and conversations to the table that will have a positive impact on the students and the staff at Central ISD.
Joshua Martin
Tell us about yourself.
I have been a resident of Central, Pollok, for the last 12 years. Before moving to the Central community, I served on active duty in the United States Marine Corps. While in the Marines, I met my wife, Brittny McMillon, who was a graduate of Central ISD and a lifetime resident of the Central community. I have three children who are currently attending Central ISD on two campuses. All three of my children are currently active in Student Council, JAC, UIL, basketball, baseball and softball. Although I was not born and raised here, I have come to love and respect the Central Community as if were my own hometown.
Why are you running for the school board?
While I believe that Central is moving in a positive forward direction, I feel that my input and love for this school and community could be used to influence an even brighter future for Central ISD. My love for the students, teachers, administration and staff are always my top priority, and I believe that my opinions and knowledge can ignite positivity and further help our community.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
I hope to encourage community involvement and create an environment that promotes school spirit and pride, while maintaining a safe and educational atmosphere. I love this school and community, and I only hope that I am given the opportunity to serve this district.
Kirsten Redd
Tell us about yourself.
I would appreciate your support as your candidate of choice, for seat two in the upcoming school board election. My family has called Central our home for the past 10 years. During that decade, two of our sons have graduated from the district (Ashtyn in 2016 and Rylan in 2019). Our youngest, Carson is currently enrolled in fourth grade.
Why are you running for the school board?
I believe in quality public education for all students both now and in the future. I understand how powerful a great school can be as it nurtures our developing children. It is my goal to make sure every child feels welcome, accepted, loved and most important safe! I have a vested interest in our community and feel my ideas and values will be an asset for Central. I will help strengthen the bonds within our school district while working to make our school a safer place for our children. I look forward to serving on the school board! I am eager to continue hearing from our teachers and parents while working to form a plan to make our school a better place for all.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
As an active and productive member of the school board, I first and foremost want to ensure our district remains an amazing place for our children to learn and grow while providing our teachers a place they can be proud to call home. Central is already an amazing place however, I know as the new board convenes, we can strive to make it the best!
Position 1
Michelle McAdams
Tell us about yourself.
My name is Michelle McAdams. I am married to Jason and have two kiddos, Zoe (11) and Zane (7). I am a Central graduate. I graduated from SFA with a bachelor’s of science. I had the great privilege of staying home with my kids for six years before I ventured back into the workforce. At that time, I decided to be a teacher and chose an online program to get my certification. I taught a short period before an opportunity came that I decided to try. I am currently employed for Clawson Assembly of God Church, and I love it! I am a member of the worship team and help feed our thriving children’s ministry on Wednesday evenings, along with many other tasks! I would consider myself driven and outgoing.
Why are you running for the school board?
I was approached by a community member that suggested I serve. I had never really thought about it, but thought that if I could help continue to move Central ISD forward, I would love the opportunity to be a part of that!
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
My goal is to use my Christian morals and values to make the very best decisions I can to assist the superintendent, teachers and staff of Central to be better. I want to provide support and encouragement to our educators and help get them resources they need to educate our children to the very best of our ability.
Bobby Smith
Tell us about yourself.
I am 69 years old, married to my wife, June, for 51 years and have lived in Angelina County since 1969. We moved to the Pollok area in 1986. My wife and I have been in business for ourselves for 43 years.
Why are you running for the school board?
I have great grandchildren going to Central school, and I personally do not like the way the school is run. The board needs to unite and do what is best for the teachers and students. The teachers need more support than they have now, letting them feel comfortable to come to the board when there is a matter at hand. I would like to see the agricultural department more active as well as all sports having the same support.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
Help get through the coronavirus with ease and get classes back to normal. Implement classes that teach everyday life skills such as: carpentry, plumbing, electrical, gardening and basic automotive. Not every child is headed to college and needs this basic training. Bring back the lockers so students do not have to carry around 30 pounds of books and extracurricular items. Keeping a balanced budget is important for our small school. I am not running to be someone’s buddy or do favors; I want to see Central school get back to being one of the best schools in the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.