Angelina County residents will choose their next state representatives in the Nov. 3 election. Republican incumbent Trent Ashby is facing Democratic contender Jason Rogers.
Candidates for the position were asked by The Lufkin Daily News to share information about themselves and their platforms. Each received email surveys with the same questions and word-count limits.
Their responses are listed in the order in which their names appear on the Nov. 3 ballot, according to the Angelina County Elections Administration.
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Monday. The last day to hand vote-by-mail applications over the counter in the office is Oct. 12. Early voting begins on Oct. 13.
Tell us about yourself.
Ashby: I was born and raised on a dairy farm here in East Texas, where I learned the value of a dollar and hard work at a young age. I’m a product of our Texas public school system, where I received an invaluable education from teachers who challenged me to seek success both in the classroom and through extracurricular activities like 4-H and FFA. I attended Texas A&M University where I met my wife, Nickie, and later returned to Lufkin/Angelina County to raise our two boys. After finding a home, joining a church, and starting a family, I was fortunate to spend a few years serving our children and taxpayers on the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees. Years later, I’m blessed to have the tremendous honor of representing the folks of House District 57 in the Texas House of Representatives.
Rogers: I served four years in the Army, earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s on the GI Bill, and taught college English for 11 years. These days, you can find me in a diesel shop.
Why are you running for state representative?
Ashby: As a lifelong resident of East Texas, I care deeply about seeing our region thrive and prosper so that future generations can live and work in the same community that has provided so much for me and my family. As I’ve always said, I believe the best way to promote prosperity is through a strong education system. Since taking office in 2013, I’ve worked hard to prioritize teachers and students so that they have access to the tools and resources necessary for brighter future. Additionally, I’ve been an outspoken advocate for tax relief, job retention and creation, and sensible policies that support our manufacturers, small businesses, agricultural producers, forest landowners, health care operators and veterans. I can think of no better way to serve my community than by returning to Austin to build upon the solid foundation we’ve established in sessions past.
Rogers: I’m running for Texas State Representative because it is time that a veteran, educator, and working man get into the State House for District 57. We need a representative who will speak with the people, instead of at them, and who will shun the greed and corruption of special interests.
What do you hope to accomplish while serving?
Ashby: As always, I’ll be focused on addressing the most pressing issues facing our communities — increasing access to rural health care and high-speed broadband internet, eminent domain reform, and supporting our law enforcement and first responders. We’re also facing a massive state budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore, fiscal responsibility and discipline will be a top priority as we begin crafting a balanced biennial budget. Another big issue this session will be the need to pass a redistricting bill, which will redraw the political boundaries throughout our state. As populations in large urban and suburban areas continue to surge, it’s critically important that rural Texas maintains the representation necessary to have an effective and commanding voice at the State Capitol.
Rogers: I think it’s time to focus on Texas Higher Education, and we can start right here in Lufkin by addressing the flawed leadership and questionable ethical practices of Dr. Michael Simon in his role as president of Angelina College. We also need to focus on bringing good jobs to Deep East Texas and emphasize diversifying the industries we bring in. Finally, we need to focus on legalizing cannabis to help those who live with chronic pain and to bring a new opportunity for agricultural growth in Deep East Texas.
