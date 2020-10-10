Angelina County residents this year have an opportunity to decide how county road maintenance will be handled in the near future.
The optional county road system — or unit-road system — was added to the ballot by Angelina County Commissioners after they were presented with a petition signed by thousands of local citizens. It will appear on the ballot as the optional county road system.
The debate over whether to adopt the system has been ongoing in the commissioners court since September 2019. Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts and Lufkin attorney Bob Flournoy — who has advocated for the unit-road system — were asked to explain the system they support and detail why they believe it is better than the alternative.
Flournoy: The unit-road system will put all our county roads under the management of one department led by a qualified engineer or road supervisor, and still be subject to the oversight of the Angelina County Commissioner’s Court.
The only additional cost for the unit-road sytem will be the salary for a qualified road supervisor/engineer. Nacogdoches pays their supervisor less than $70,000 per year. There will be other efficiencies from the system that will save much more than the costs related to the road supervisor/engineer.
The county commissioners will hire the road supervisor/engineer and adopt a single budget for the unit-road department which will provide transparency, accountability and insure efficiency.
Qualified personnel currently employed by Angelina County will be retained and will perform their duties where needed, and not limited to any particular precinct.
Pitts: It has been an honor to serve Angelina County as commissioner of Precinct 3 for the last four years.
Currently our county maintains 720 miles of roads under the precinct system. Under this system the roads are divided and maintained according to precincts by your elected commissioner. The benefit of this current system is the roads are prioritized within an individual precinct instead of countywide and the elected commissioner has a direct responsibility to the voter. There are over 200 years of experience in my crew alone and most of them live in the precinct where they work, which is true of the other precincts as well. After any kind of weather event each precinct is so familiar with their roads; they know where flooding occurs, where the problem areas are, and the equipment is readily available at each precinct barn allowing a faster response time.
Another component to the precinct system is that we have equipment strategically placed throughout the county. The benefits of this are less travel time, lower fuel costs, faster response time, and more time being spent on road repair itself.
Flournoy: Under the existing Angelina County road system, there are four commissioners, with four separate and independent budgets. Each commissioner is responsible only for the roads in their precinct, even though the tax dollars come from all over the county. A large portion of the funds for the county operations comes from city of Lufkin taxpayers, who also pay the costs for their own streets. Lufkin, like most cities, has a street department under the direction of a qualified road engineer.
Our present county road system has no engineer or supervisor who is qualified for building and maintaining roads, bridges, and ditches that county residents can depend on for their transportation needs.
Today, each commissioner buys their own equipment, which accounts for why Angelina County has 127 pieces of heavy equipment for 700 miles of county roads and Nacogdoches has 800 miles of county roads (and a unit road system) but has only 72 pieces of heavy equipment.
Our present county system for road maintenance and construction fosters duplication of equipment, personnel and other resources. While Nacogdoches, using the unit-road system, buys their materials in bulk with sealed bids, Angelina County commissioners each buy their own materials, which greatly minimizes buying power, and also opens the door for self-dealing. It has been said that getting a specific county road fixed often involves an expectation of votes in return.
Pitts: Proponents of the unit-road system often compare Angelina County to Nacogdoches County. Although we do maintain approximately the same amount of road miles, the difference is our tax rate in Angelina is 0.043721% of which 0.060000% goes to Road & Bridge. Nacogdoches County’s tax rate is 0.0552400% of which 0.086613% goes to their Road & Bridge. To make the transition to the unit-road system, we would certainly have to implement a tax increase and a redistribution of the budget. Meaning, cuts to other essential departments, such as law enforcement, judicial and prosecution, county jail, general administration, and public health and welfare would have to occur. There is also the possibility of a reduction in workforce within these services.
The money spent on materials and cost per mile of road will remain the same if the unit-road system is implemented or not. The difference is salary for an engineer and his staff will have to be added as well. The taxpayers will not be able to hold this engineer accountable as they do the elected commissioners.
The commissioners of this county have striven to keep your tax rate affordable and still provide quality services. I don’t see the unit-road system providing any additional benefits to our county at this time.
