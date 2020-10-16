Despite the long lines of voters looking to vote early at the Lufkin Parks & Recreation building this week, wait times remained low as poll workers helped thousands of voters to the ballot box.
Elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins has been swamped with the sheer number of voters interested in casting a ballot this election cycle, she said. For poll workers this has been an “all hands on deck” situation.
“They’re really being responsive. Everyone is coming out and doing their duty,” Hawkins said. “On average, at this location you’re looking at 1,400 to 1,500 a day. … (At) the other locations it ranges from 200 to 600 per day.”
The latest data by the Texas Secretary of State shows that Angelina County had 50,347 registered voters in 2018. This was down from the number in 2016 when the county had 51,610 registered voters. There is no data for the number of registered voters in 2020.
In the 2016 election, 20,428 Angelina County citizens voted early. A total of 29,896 county citizens cast ballots in that election, which was 57.93% of registered voters.
Taking even the lowest of Hawkins’ estimates and adding them together would show that at least 2,000 Angelina County residents have voted per day since Tuesday — so at least 6,000 voters have cast ballots at this time, not including mail-in ballots. If Hawkins’ estimate of the current trend continues, Angelina County has the potential to see at least 28,000 votes cast before election day.
Poll workers roamed up and down the line, asking voters to remove any campaign swag and answering questions as they could. The line itself wrapped around the building and once inside, it ran through hallways before reaching the actual voting machines.
“It’s going and everybody is just busy. I just ask everybody to be patient with it. We’re trying to get the line going as smoothly as possible and each day it seems like it’s just getting faster,” Hawkins said. “Your average wait time is about 20 to 25 minutes.”
Toting a mask and her husband, Linda Blanton was there to vote for the 40 or 50th or so time in her lifetime. She typically votes twice a year, she said.
“If we don’t do our duty and pick the leaders we believe will have the best values and do the best job, then we’re not doing our duty to ourselves and our community,” she said.
“Just try to not go with the hype and do what’s best and what will not necessarily be what we think is best for the country but what’s best for the future kids and the next generation. We have to do better.”
Kirk Stephenson had just finished voting and was walking back to his vehicle, he said the entire process took him less than 15 minutes on Thursday morning. He has voted in every election for the last 20 to 25 years, he said.
“It’s not only a civic duty, we actually have a duty — there was a lot of bloodshed and a lot of hard work that went into securing that right for us,” he said. “I’ve lived overseas in other countries and we’ve got a pretty good thing going on here and I attribute that to the fact that we do have free elections.”
He especially liked the newer voting machines where his ballot was printed off for his review before he submitted it. He felt more secure with this system, he said.
“It looks to be more secure than in the past,” he said.
His advice for voters was to just do it. It doesn’t take much time, isn’t difficult and it’s people’s civic duty to vote, he said.
Early voting continues today for every early voting location. It will also continue on through the weekend in Lufkin.
