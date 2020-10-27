Angelina County’s Trump Flag Fairy made President Donald Trump’s twitter feed this afternoon. Look for a story later today.
Dear Trump Flag Fairy, please respond to my attempts to contact you.
Updated: October 27, 2020 @ 10:47 pm
Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.
