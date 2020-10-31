With election night right around the corner, many are wondering when results will be available and what information to expect on Tuesday.
Elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins said unofficial results will be available on Tuesday night. However, it will take six days before the finalized numbers come as the administration waits for Federal Post Card Application and provisional ballots to make their way in, she said.
Unlike in previous years, the administration will not allow crowds to pack into the Angelina Courthouse Annex as results roll in. The county will set up a webpage for election tallies that will be updated regularly, she said.
This was done during the July primary runoff election.
And for those who did not vote early, Election Day could have historic turnout, she said.
“I feel like the turnout for early voting has been historic and feel election day will follow,” she said.
To find your precinct, check out angelinacounty.net/countymaps/ and look for an address. The county IT team added voting precincts to the map so by finding a voter’s address and selecting the “voting” option, it will tell voters their precinct.
From there, voters will need to navigate to angelinacounty.net/elections/, scroll to the “election postings and public notices” space near the bottom of the page and select “Election Day Polling Locations and Hours,” where they have the addresses of locations listed by precinct.
