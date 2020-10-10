Lufkin citizens in Ward 6 will choose their next council member in the Nov. 3 election.
The incumbent councilwoman Sarah Murray served on the council for nine years before deciding not to run again. Two men, Trent Burfine and Todd Stracener, are vying for Murray’s seat.
Candidates for the position were asked by The Lufkin Daily news to share information about themselves and their platforms. Burfine and Stracener received an emailed survey with the same questions, and were given the liberty to answer those questions in any way they saw fit within a 250 word limit.
Their responses are listed in the order in which their names appear on the Nov. 3 ballot, courtesy of the Angelina County Elections Administration.
The last day to hand ballot-by-mail applications over the counter in the office is Monday. Early voting begins Tuesday.
Tell us about yourself.
Burfine: Trent Burfine is a retired Lufkin Police Officer, and he, his wife and three children have called Lufkin home for 26 years.
Stracener: My name is Todd Stracener and I am running for Lufkin City Council, Ward 6. My wife Karah and I are proud parents of two amazing little girls. As a lifelong Lufkinite, I have spent most of my life in service to our community, whether in my church, helping to revitalize downtown or as a licensed funeral director.
Why are you running for city council?
Burfine: Trent is running for Ward 6 council member because he is frustrated with the constant water leaks from failing infrastructure. New roads are constantly being dug up to fix water leaks when new water lines should have been installed before new roads are laid down. The road in front of Trent’s house was dug up 9 times in the first three years. Now it is nothing more than a mishmash of potholes and patches. Replace the aged water lines before putting down new roads.
Four times this year Trent’s house was the target of crime. His daughter’s bicycle was stolen, their car was burglarized and twice Trent confronted prowlers. Crime is up 10% over last year and nobody on the council cared enough to question the police chief about it when presented with the annual crime report. Trent supports our police officers and believes now is not the time for police to withdraw. We can’t let crime get out of control.
Stracener: The decision to put my name in consideration for city council is an easy answer — my children. Lufkin is a great city with a history of strong leadership in the community, exercised through influential local, state and federal elected officials. I am the right candidate at the right time and bring a needed breadth of experience to my candidacy as a manager, entrepreneur, problem-solver, with an extensive knowledge of the entire city. I believe Lufkin is poised to grow and continue to be a leader in all of East Texas, whether it’s in retail, medical or manufacturing, and I have the skill set to bring strong, steady and visionary judgment as the next council member for Ward 6.
What do you hope to accomplish while serving as a city council member?
Burfine: The pandemic hurt Lufkin and we need more economic development, but that will never happen when we have failing infrastructure and soaring crime. It is time for the city council to stop wasting money on “feel good” projects and refocus on the basic infrastructure that makes a city great. We must be good stewards with tax payers’ hard-earned money. Vote Trent Burfine for Ward 6.
Stracener: I would like to expand our infrastructure improvement programs, particularly the street overlay funding. I would also like to lead in the completion of the city’s seven-year capital improvement program — particularly, park improvements. I would like to see a continuation of the city’s planning process to ensure a continued and responsible growth strategy that benefits all wards. I am dedicated to leading our city on a path of prosperity for current and future generations.
