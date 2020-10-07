Candidates in the race for the Huntington ISD Board of Trustees were asked by The Lufkin Daily News to share information about themselves and their platforms.
Positions 1 and 7 are up for election this year. Incumbent Jody Mitchell went unopposed for Position 1, and Position 7 has three contenders for incumbent Bill Stewart’s seat — Travis Davidson, Jake Stanbery and Bradley Stringer.
Each candidate received an email with the same questions. Stringer did not respond to seven attempts to contact him by email, phone calls or social media.
Early voting begins Oct. 13.
Position 7
Travis Davidson
Tell us about yourself.
I graduated Huntington High School with my FFA American degree in 2011, and I am a fourth generation Huntingtonite. I have been married for four years to my beautiful wife, Cristina. We currently don’t have any children, unless you count our rescues Scrappy, Suzie and Sammy. At this time, I am enrolled as a junior at Stephen F. Austin State University majoring in agricultural, engineering and technology with a teaching certification and work at The Medicine Shoppe in Lufkin.
Why are you running for the school board?
I’m running for HISD Board of Trustees Position 7 with intentions of shedding light on a new perspective while holding strong to tried and true methods. In this chapter of my life, I feel it’s time to give back to the community that helped shape me into the individual I am today. Because of HISD, I’m able to reminisce on all the impactful and fond memories of participating in Little Dribblers, ag show events and Friday night lights in the stands with the band. As a student, it’s easy to enjoy those little things without thinking about who helps make all of it happen in the background.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
Once elected as HISD Trustee Position 7, I want to directly influence decisions with the people’s voice and best interest at heart. I want to give the HISD community not just what they want but what they need. Teachers and faculty, I want to make sure all of you have the adequate resources at hand to ensure the creation of life-shaping memories. I would also like to enable more teachers to receive credit where credit is long overdue. My door is always open for any questions or concerns, no matter how big or small they may be. I look forward to earning your vote in the upcoming election as HISD Board of Trustee Position 7.
Jake Stanbery
Tell us about yourself.
I am a firm believer in Jesus Christ. I am married to my high school sweetheart, and we have been blessed with three awesome boys.
Why are you running for the school board?
I was born and raised in Huntington, never left and never wanted to. I’m ready to give back to a community who has given me so much.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
I would like to keep policies in place that make Huntington a great school district, also be a part of the team that makes important decision for the betterment of our kiddos.
What is your position on the bond issue?
I am for anything that would better our facilities for the kids.
