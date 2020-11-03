Polling places for the 2020 general election open at 7 a.m. today for those who did not participate in early voting.
Beyond the presidential election, various school board and city council seats in Angelina County will be decided and voters may decide to change how the county’s infrastructure is managed.
In addition, state and national legislators Trent Ashby, John Cornyn and Louie Gohmert are all facing Democrat challengers. And, in a year where the Texas Legislature is posed to redraw district lines based on the 2020 Census, the state representative’s position becomes that much more important, as Ashby said at Saturday’s political rally for Trump.
Unofficial results should be available tonight as votes are counted. The elections administration plans to count the votes that arrive and are postmarked for today for up to six days after today’s election in accordance with state law, elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins said.
Unlike previous years, the elections administration will not allow crowds to pack into the Angelina Courthouse Annex as results roll in. The county will set up a webpage for election tallies that will be updated regularly, she said.
The 40 polling locations across the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. passport
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than 60 days before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form, which will be available at each polling location, and present a copy or original of one of the following supporting forms of identification:
■ A government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
■ A current utility bill
■ A bank statement
■ A government check
■ A paycheck
■ A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate
■ A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in upcoming elections can call (800) 252-VOTE.
