Candidates in the race for the Zavalla ISD Board of Trustees were asked by The Lufkin Daily News to share information about themselves and their platforms.
Incumbent Carryl Carrell and newcomers Regan Rash, Chris Runnells and Chris Wade are running for two at-large positions. Each candidate received an email with the same questions.
Early voting begins Oct. 13.
Carryl Carrell
Tell us about yourself.
I have served on the board for 20-plus years off and on. I am employed by Tatum & Tatum Attorneys as a legal assistant and office manager. I am married to Tommy Carrell. I graduated from Zavalla ISD in 1970 and my two children also graduated from Zavalla ISD. I have a love for my town, the people in it and our school.
Why are you running for the school board?
I am running for school board trustee because I want to make sure that our school continues to strive for excellence in all areas, providing the highest level of in-class and online teaching to our students. Even though we are small in size, my goal is that every student we have is able to walk out of Zavalla ISD with the same level of education as every other child in the state of Texas.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
I would like to remain on the board because we are in the process of finding a new superintendent and would like to continue to be able to complete that process to make sure that we have the best possible person to lead our school and help in our community with an outlook of only the best for our children and their education. It is my responsibility to make wise choices in helping to provide the best resources to our staff and keeping taxes as low as possible for our community. I would like to continue to work as a board member striving for excellence and to make our students proud that they attend Zavalla I.S.D.
Regan Rash
Tell us about yourself.
I’m a wife, mother of three boys, Jesus follower, lover of people and positivity seeker. My husband and I built our forever home surrounded by family four years ago, making Zavalla home. My grandfather is James King who served on the board for many years. We love this town.
Why are you running for the school board?
I’m running because I want to see our district blossom. For years we’ve lost good students, families and faculty to larger districts. I want to help make ZISD a place people desire to be. After all, the school is the heartbeat of our little town. The betterment of it is a priority because I’ll have children attending for the next 14 years.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
If elected, I plan to look for ways to encourage and excite our students about learning, offer access to extra help, such as after-hours tutoring, where needed. To seek, and acquire curriculum, that engages each child, bringing up grades and achievement. To look into offering more clubs and activities for children outside the athletic realm. While I love athletics, I believe adding more options, along with increased scores mentioned above, will draw in and keep students in the district. To make sure that the faculty we employ are all high quality, and to make ZISD a place they never want to leave. Our staff is the most valuable asset to our students. I’d like to ensure a safe and secure environment for our kids. And lastly, have a well-informed staff, student and public body that actively support our school.
Chris Runnells
Tell us about yourself.
My name is Elton (Chris) Runnels. I was born and raised in Zavalla. I graduated in 1969 from Zavalla High School. I then went to work for Teppco Pipeline in Baytown, Texas, in 1973. I retired after working for them for 41 years and moved back to Zavalla in 2014.
Why are you running for the school board?
I would like to run for the Zavalla School Board, so the students can get what they need, to help advance their education if possible and to make the school a great place to enjoy coming too.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
I would like to accomplish more activities for the school, and have more educational programs to advance our students educations.
Chris Wade
Tell us about yourself.
I am a lifelong resident of Zavalla. I am married and have two children that are twins. I am currently the police chief for the city of Zavalla and have been a member of the Zavalla Volunteer Fire Department for 18 years. I enjoy any type of community involvement and helping out the community when I can.
Why are you running for the school board?
I am running for school board because I feel that I can make a difference. I feel like we need a younger generation with new ideas on the school board to make changes that we need in our school district.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
There are many things I would like to accomplish if elected. I would like to see more programs for Zavalla students so we can retain our students and attract new students. I would like to see higher salaries for the employees so we can retain the employees we have and provide them with a great work environment. My main priority if elected is to make sure that we provide a great educational environment for our students so they can have a bright and prosperous future.
