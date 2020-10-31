Tuesday is Election Day.
During election season, we routinely urge all Angelina County citizens to educate themselves about the candidates, the issues and to exercise their right to vote.
And there are a number of candidates and issues on this year’s ballot.
The coronavirus pandemic forced municipalities to cancel city and school board elections in May. While all of those contested races are on the ballot, only voters who live in those respective precincts will be able to vote in those elections. For example, only residents who live in the Huntington school district will be able to vote on the proposed $19.295 million bond issue and only Diboll city residents will be able to vote on amending the city charter.
Every voter, however, will have the chance to vote for or against a unit-road system, which would unite all road construction and maintenance throughout the county under one department with a department head.
State and national offices of local interest include three Republican incumbents facing Democratic challengers. U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert is being challenged by Hank Gilbert. State Rep. Trent Ashby is being challenged by Jason Rogers. Dr. Keven Ellis, chairman of the state board of education, is being challenged by Barbara Davis.
Sample ballots and the list of polling places are on Page 4A in today’s paper. You can also find them on our website at lufkindailynews.com.
The sample ballot for each of Angelina’s voting precincts can be found at angelinacounty.net/sample-ballots-2020.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. passport
For voters between the ages of 18-69, with the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. Voters ages 70 or older may use one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
According to the Texas Election Code, if a voter appears on the official list of registered voters, but does not possess an acceptable form of photo ID and can’t get one, they may present a supporting form of ID and request a provisional ballot and sign a reasonable impediment declaration. Election officials cannot question the reasonableness of an impediment and may be guilty of a Class A misdemeanor for turning a would-be voter away. Likewise, a person making a false statement or providing false information on the declaration will find themselves facing a state jail felony for perjury.
Those supporting forms of ID are:
■ copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
■ copy of or original current utility bill;
■ copy of or original bank statement;
■ copy of or original government check;
■ copy of or original paycheck; or
■ copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
Voting is a right and privilege, but it is also a responsibility. We hope you take it seriously.
Voters with questions about how to cast a ballot in upcoming elections can call (800) 252-VOTE.
For more information on voting in Texas, visit votetexas.gov.
To affect meaningful change in government requires voters showing up to cast their ballot on Election Day. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
