Unofficial returns for contested local elections as reported by Angelina Count Election Administration
Latest update: 10:39 p.m.
With 43 of 43 precincts reporting
President
■ Trump/Pence: 25,064
■ Biden/Harris: 9,130
■ Jorgensen/Cohen: 273
■ Hawkins/Walker: 75
U.S. Senator
■ John Cornyn: 24,950
■ Mary "MJ" Hegar: 8,760
■ Kerry McKennon: 460
U.S. Representative of District 1
■ Louie Gohmert: 25,246
■ Hank Gilbert: 9,115
State Board of Education District 9
■ Keven Ellis: 25,339
■ Brenda Davis: 8,764
State Representative District 57
■ Trent Ashby: 26,370
■ Jason Rogers: 7,895
Angelina County Proposition for Unit Road System
■ For: 24,527
■ Against: 7,735
Angelina College
Angelina College Trustee Position 5
■ Robert Lindsey: 19,112
■ Malcolm Deason: 12,155
Angelina College Trustee Position 7:
■ Curtis Fenley: 21,682
■ Betsy Mijares: 8,768
Lufkin
Lufkin Council Member Ward 6
■ Trent Burfine: 801
■ Todd Stracener: 727
Lufkin ISD Trustee
■ Kristi Gay: 9,731
■ Andra Self: 7,813
■ Michael Arnold: 6,022 ** Arnold's votes are not updated on the county website, this number may be higher after future updates.
Diboll
Diboll Mayor
■ Trey Wilkerson: 739
■ Lewis Ivey: 405
■ Sam Glass: 56
Diboll ISD Trustee
■ Dave Martinez: 802
■ Ronnie Coleman: 1,162
■ Ana Castillo: 949
■ Laurel Youngblood: 829
■ Roy Salazar: 895
■ Nathan Terrell: 1,000
■ Sandy Crager: 635
Diboll Proposed Amendment for City Charter
■ For: 939
■ Against: 189
Huntington
Huntington Bond Proposition A
■ For: 1,192
■ Against: 2,816
Huntington ISD Trustee Position 7
■ Bradley Stringer: 1,659
■ Travis Davidson: 629
■ Jake Stanbery: 1,520
Zavalla
Zavalla Alderman
■ Stacey Marshall: 138
■ Joy Yarbrough: 140
■ Randall Dykes: 121
■ Richard Brunk: 57
Zavalla ISD Trustee
■ Chris Wade: 636
■ Regan Rash: 508
■ Carryl Carrell: 526
■ Chris Runnels: 557
Central
Central ISD Trustee Position 1
■ Michelle McAdams: 1,950
■ Bobby Smith: 1,460
Central ISD Trustee Position 2
■ Kirsten Redd: 1,800
■ Andy Brown: 911
■ Josh Martin: 610
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.