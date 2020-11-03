Unofficial returns for contested local elections as reported by Angelina Count Election Administration

Latest update: 10:39 p.m.

With 43 of 43 precincts reporting

President

■ Trump/Pence: 25,064

■ Biden/Harris: 9,130

■ Jorgensen/Cohen: 273

■ Hawkins/Walker: 75

U.S. Senator

■ John Cornyn: 24,950

■ Mary "MJ" Hegar: 8,760

■ Kerry McKennon: 460

U.S. Representative of District 1

■ Louie Gohmert: 25,246

■ Hank Gilbert: 9,115

State Board of Education District 9

■ Keven Ellis: 25,339

■ Brenda Davis: 8,764

State Representative District 57

■ Trent Ashby: 26,370

■ Jason Rogers: 7,895

Angelina County Proposition for Unit Road System

■ For: 24,527

■ Against: 7,735

Angelina College

Angelina College Trustee Position 5

■ Robert Lindsey: 19,112

■ Malcolm Deason: 12,155

Angelina College Trustee Position 7:

■ Curtis Fenley: 21,682

■ Betsy Mijares: 8,768

Lufkin

Lufkin Council Member Ward 6

■ Trent Burfine: 801

■ Todd Stracener: 727

Lufkin ISD Trustee

■ Kristi Gay: 9,731

■ Andra Self: 7,813

■ Michael Arnold: 6,022 ** Arnold's votes are not updated on the county website, this number may be higher after future updates.

Diboll

Diboll Mayor

■ Trey Wilkerson: 739

■ Lewis Ivey: 405

■ Sam Glass: 56

Diboll ISD Trustee

■ Dave Martinez: 802

■ Ronnie Coleman: 1,162

■ Ana Castillo: 949

■ Laurel Youngblood: 829

■ Roy Salazar: 895

■ Nathan Terrell: 1,000

■ Sandy Crager: 635

Diboll Proposed Amendment for City Charter

■ For: 939

■ Against: 189

Huntington

Huntington Bond Proposition A

■ For: 1,192

■ Against: 2,816

Huntington ISD Trustee Position 7

■ Bradley Stringer: 1,659

■ Travis Davidson: 629

■ Jake Stanbery: 1,520

Zavalla

Zavalla Alderman

■ Stacey Marshall: 138

■ Joy Yarbrough: 140

■ Randall Dykes: 121

■ Richard Brunk: 57

Zavalla ISD Trustee

■ Chris Wade: 636

■ Regan Rash: 508

■ Carryl Carrell: 526

■ Chris Runnels: 557

Central

Central ISD Trustee Position 1

■ Michelle McAdams: 1,950

■ Bobby Smith: 1,460

Central ISD Trustee Position 2

■ Kirsten Redd: 1,800

■ Andy Brown: 911

■ Josh Martin: 610