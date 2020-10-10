Main location
City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Building, 516 Montrose St., Lufkin
■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13-17
■ Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 18
■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-21
■ 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22-23
■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24
■ Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 25
■ 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-27
■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28-30
Other locations
Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center, 601 Dennis St., Diboll
■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13-16
■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-23
■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30
First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 802 N. Main St., Huntington
■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13-16
■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-23
■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30
Zavalla First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1034 E. Main St., Zavalla
■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13-16
■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-23
■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30
