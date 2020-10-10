Main location

City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Building, 516 Montrose St., Lufkin

■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13-17

■ Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 18

■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-21

■ 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22-23

■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24

■ Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 25

■ 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-27

■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28-30

Other locations

Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center, 601 Dennis St., Diboll

■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13-16

■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-23

■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30

First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 802 N. Main St., Huntington

■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13-16

■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-23

■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Zavalla First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1034 E. Main St., Zavalla

■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13-16

■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-23

■ 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30