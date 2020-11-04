Angelina County voters came out in droves for the 2020 General Election, and with every precinct reporting, there were some races that looked promising for a 2020 win.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence garnered 25,064 votes in Angelina County, more than doubling their closest contenders — Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with 9,130 votes.
Trump won in Angelina County in 2020 with more votes than he had in 2016, when he garnered 21,666 votes, according to Lufkin Daily News archives.
Final votes for the presidential race had not been called at press time Tuesday. At 11:45 p.m., Biden held 223 electoral votes and a lead in the popular vote while Trump held 174 electoral votes and had 1.2% fewer votes than Biden, according to the Associated Press.
Final tallies and nationwide canvassing may take another few weeks and presidential election results could change from there.
In line with Trump, incumbent Republicans U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert both won in Angelina County. The Associated Press called both races a win for the lawmakers in Texas on Tuesday night.
Incumbent Republican state Rep. Trent Ashby garnered more votes in his race than any candidate in any race on the ballot in Angelina County. His final tally in Angelina County was 26,370 against Jason Rogers’ 7,895 votes. With 80 of 115 polling locations (69.6%), Ashby was leading Rogers statewide by 45,761 votes to 11,969 as of press time, according to the Texas Tribune.
In Angelina County, incumbent Republican Dr. Keven Ellis beat Brenda Davis for the State Board of Education District 9 position with 25,339 votes to Davis’ 8,764 votes. At press time, Ellis was leading Davis statewide with 500,443 votes to 176,889, according to the Tribune.
The Unit Road System passed with 24,527 votes in favor of the infrastructural change and 7,735 votes against it.
The Huntington bond proposition failed 2,816 to 1,192 votes. Bradley Stringer won the Huntington ISD trustee Position 7 with 1,659 votes compared to Jake Stanbery’s 1,520 votes and Travis Davidson’s 629 votes.
The Ward 6 position for Lufkin City Council went to Trent Burfine, with 801 votes to Todd Stracener’s 727 votes.
In the race to take over as Diboll mayor, Trey Wilkerson received more votes than Lewis Ivey and Sam Glass with 739 votes to their 405 votes and 56 votes respectively.
“It’s great. It obviously feels good to have that many people first of all turn out — always a good thing to have a really nice march in there,” Wilkerson said. “It means we were talking about things that are important to people and they were receptive to what I have to say.”
After the votes are canvassed and election results are finalized, if Wilkerson holds this position, he hopes to sit down with the council to begin learning their goals for the city, he said. His campaign promises will be handled as they can be throughout the next year and he is going to prioritize public safety and infrastructure, he said.
The proposed amendment to the Diboll city charter passed with 939 people voting for the amendment compared to 189 against it.
In the Diboll ISD race for trustee positions: Ronnie Coleman received 1,162 votes; Nathan Terrell received 1,000 votes; Ana Castillo received 949 votes; Roy Salazar received 895 votes; Laurel Youngblood received 829 votes; Dave Martinez received 802 votes; and Sandy Crager won 635 votes.
Angelina College trustee Position 5 went to Robert Lindsey with 19,112 votes to Malcom Deason’s 12,155 votes. Position 7 went to Curtis Fenley with 21,682 votes to Betsy Mijares’ 8,768 votes.
Michelle McAdams received 1,950 votes for Central ISD’s trustee Position 1 and Bobby Smith received 1,460 votes.
Kristen Redd received 1,800 votes for Central ISD’s trustee Position 2, Andy Brown received 911 votes and Josh Martin received 610 votes.
Joy Yarbrough received 140 votes for Zavalla Alderman. Stacy Marshall received 138 votes, Randall Dykes received 121 votes and Richard Brunk received 57 votes.
Zavalla Police Chief Chris Wade received 636 votes for the Zavalla ISD trustee position. Chris Runnels received 557 votes, Carryl Carrell received 526 votes and Regan Rash received 508 votes.
“I want to thank everyone in the district for their support,” Wade said. “I’m really overwhelmed by the amount of support I received. I look forward to working with the other board members and the staff of Zavalla ISD.
“I give the citizens of the district my word that every vote and decision I make will be for the best interest of the district.”
The final voting boxes made their way to the Angelina Courthouse Annex shortly after 10 p.m. and poll workers began streaming out of the building after a long day.
“I think that it has been a learning experience and I’m glad this election has overcome all the obstacles we’ve gone through with COVID-19 and everything,” elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins said.
“I think that everybody was ready to go out and vote and to get it done and over with. To be honest with you, it was time. And I’m ecstatic that everybody took advantage of the early voting because there were bigger locations and it took the pressure off these guys tonight. I know they were stressed.”
Poll workers pulled double-duty this election in keeping the voting machines clean, ensuring social distancing and handling the regular — already exhausting — duties of the elections. But by the time election day had come, one voting precinct worker said that more than 1,100 voters of the 1,900 registered for that area had voted early, making their jobs on Tuesday that much easier.
“To be honest with you, we put in up to 22 hours a day,” Hawkins said. “It’s a relief to be through it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.