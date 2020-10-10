With the Nov. 3 election looming on the horizon, there are some major issues voters should be aware of.
This year, the system will look and feel different from years past. Elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins expects a larger than average turnout, meaning voters need to be prepared.
Early voting begins Tuesday and was extended to last three weeks — instead of two like it has been in the past — by Gov. Greg Abbott to allow more flexibility, prevent long lines and promote safer voting. Those who plan to vote in person should do it early, Hawkins said.
“(There is the) convenience of picking a place to vote and not have to worry that you are at the wrong location,” she said. “Don’t wait until the last minute because you may not be able to vote due to something coming up that made you unable to actually go vote. Why put it off ’til tomorrow when you can do it today?”
There also are new early voting locations. Those who need to figure out where to vote can go to angeliancounty.net/elections to learn the best spot for them.
Voters should expect social distancing, long lines, no-touch exchanges between poll workers and voters, and sanitization between each voter when voting in person.
“The last day to receive a ballot by mail request by mail is Oct. 23, 2020, at 5 p.m.,” Hawkins said. “If you fax or email your ballot by mail application to us, you must mail the original application to our office and we must receive it within four business days to qualify for the ballot by mail.”
The fax number is: (936) 671-5186
The email address is: elections@angelinacounty.net
Some ballots postmarked before or by Nov. 3 may still be counted if they arrive late, Hawkins said.
“Domestic ballots hand-delivered or mailed within the United States from non-military voters and from any military voters who submitted a regular application for ballot by mail received in our office Election Day and prior are not required to be postmarked,” she said.
“Ballots received in our office November 4th by mail must be postmarked by 7 p.m. on November 3, 2020, in order to be able for the ballot to be presented to the ballot board.”
Monday, Nov. 9 — which is the 6th day after the election — is the last day to receive ballots from civilian and military voters from outside the U.S. who submitted a specific application
“And who placed their ballots in delivery by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, as evidenced by a postal service cancellation mark or a receipt mark of a common or contract carrier or a courier,” Hawkins said, referencing Section 86.007, 101.057 and 101.001.
It won’t be counted late unless it bears the cancellation mark or receipt mark.
For those within the county who are worried about their mail-in ballot, they can can drop it off at the elections administration up until Election Day thanks to Abbott’s July 27 proclamation, Hawkins said.
“It must be the voter who applied for the ballot who will need to hand-deliver,” she said. “You will also sign a form that you are dropping your ballot off in person as well as comply with the identification procedures.”
That person will have to comply with the applicable identification procedures, which are essentially the same as if they were voting in person in a regular election.
“We (will then) pull your application that you applied for the ballot,” Hawkins said. “It gets paired up with your signed ballot envelope and the envelope is scanned to the Secretary of State System to all qualified Elections for the voter, and logged on a roster for early voting by mail form.”
Once scanned and logged, the application and signed ballot envelope are placed into a plain envelope with the election name on the outer part. It’s then filed in the precinct in alphabetical order for the ballot board. Ballots are locked up until submitted to the signature verification committee and ballot board.
These ballots will be included in early voting totals on election night if received in that time.
