Candidates in the race for the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees were asked by The Lufkin Daily News to share information about themselves and their platforms. Each candidate received an email with the same questions.
Early voting begins Tuesday.
Kristi Gay
Tell us about yourself.
I am a senior vice president and commercial lender at BancorpSouth. I make large loans to businesses by analyzing financial information, budgets and business plans. I graduated from Texas A&M University and am a certified public accountant. I also have experience with public bond finance in my prior position as chief financial officer at Memorial Health System. My husband Ricky and I have been married for 33 years. We’re proud of our three children, our son-in-law and our two grandsons.
Why are you running for school board?
I have served on the school board for the last four years. My children attended Lufkin public schools from kindergarten through graduation and received an excellent education that prepared them well for college. I want to ensure that our schools continue to provide a quality education, and that we meet the challenges of today and in the future.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
I will use my financial background to help in decision-making about budgets, large expenses, bond financing and capital projects. It’s important that the school district maintains a high fiscal rating and healthy fund balance.
We need to be flexible to meet the unique educational needs of today with face-to-face and virtual learning while keeping our staff and students safe, physically and emotionally. This involves supporting our administrators and teachers and maintaining sufficient funds for unexpected expenses. I’ll encourage parents to voice questions and concerns so that we may work for improvement.
I am proud to serve on the school board and hope to continue my service to the district and our community.
Dr. Michael Arnold
Tell us about yourself.
I’m born and raised in Texas and have lived in Lufkin since 1982. I practiced OB/GYN in East Texas for over 37 years. Since retiring, I have the necessary time to devote to public service.
Why are you running for school board?
Being a product of the public education system, including medical school at UTMB (University of Texas Medical Branch), and having significant ties to the working matters of the LISD system, I am in tune with the realities of the current state of affairs. All five of my children have been raised through the LISD education system, one through the special education program and another who currently serves as a substitute teacher, which has provided a unique insight into different departments. As well as personal understanding, throughout my career as a medical practitioner I have served on multiple boards. Most notably, serving on the Angelina County & Cities Health District and CHI Memorial Hospital boards. I believe this combination positions me well to understand the needs of students as well as teachers within LISD.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
If elected, I plan to visit each school within the district to better understand the unique needs of administrators and teachers to better serve the students. My long-term goals as a member of the board will ultimately be to improve the finances of the district and incorporate the use of telemedicine to offer school nurses the necessary support to improve overall student health. My main priority will be to ensure every student within LISD has an equal opportunity to achieve success.
Andra Self
Tell us about yourself.
A Lufkin ISD board member since 1996, received master trustee designation through Leadership TASB (Texas Association of School Boards). Board president when the board was honored as TASB Outstanding School Board of the Year. Served as president of TASB. Civic activities include services in Leadership Lufkin, 4B Economic Development Corporation, Boys & Girls Club of East Texas, United Way, TLOD and other civic organizations. I retired as the Clinical Services director for the Lufkin State Supported Living Center and 29 years of service at Memorial Health System as the director of Rehabilitation Services. Graduate of Lufkin High School, earned a bachelor of science degree from University of Houston and is a registered medical technologist. Master’s degrees in education and business from Stephen F. Austin State University. Andra and Kenneth Self have two children, Jonathan and Tiffany.
Why are you running for school board?
I want to share my time and talents, share my business and life experience to benefit the community. I can represent different groups in the community and ensure that others have a voice in making educational and administrative decisions. I can help create stronger ties between the school board and other stakeholders in the community and statewide. I believe in quality public education for current and future students to be able to survive in the uncertainty of our national environment.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
I will continue to be an effective school board member by contributing my unique talents in the education environment while collaborating as a team with other board members. School children will continue to be the ultimate focus as school board members work together to accomplish the board goal.
