East Texas voters have until Friday to vote early before the Nov. 3 Election Day.
The first two weeks showed record-breaking numbers of voters coming to the polls, elections administrator Elizabeth Hawkins said.
“As of Oct. 26, we have had 21,181 voters that have early voted,” Hawkins said. “We have already surpassed the number of voters who early voted from 2016.”
Voters can visit four centralized locations through Friday to cast their vote in a number of elections. Ballots are still marked by precincts, but voters do not have to go to a polling place for their precinct until Election Day.
Hawkins said an important aspect of early voting is for individuals who moved to Angelina County and were not able to register in time. If they are registered to vote in another county in Texas, they are qualified for a limited ballot.
However, this is only performed at the main early voting location at the city of Lufkin Parks and Recreation building at 516 Montrose St.
“Early voting is extremely important,” Hawkins said. “There is three weeks of it and gives everyone the opportunity to be able to vote. Don’t wait until Election Day because you don’t know what will happen that day.”
Hawkins asked that people remember that electioneering is not allowed in polling locations. Shirts, hats, pins, masks with political and signs on vehicles with political messages are only allowed 100 feet away from polling locations to provide a neutral zone for voters.
“We want to thank every one for their patience that have come through and voted already and look forward to see more voters come in to vote,” Hawkins said.
Voters need to bring one of seven acceptable photo identification:
■ Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
■ Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
■ United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
■ United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ United States Passport (book or card)
The photo ID should not be expired for more than four years by the voting day. If voters do not have one of the seven photo IDs, one of the following six forms of ID can be presented:
■ copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
■ copy of or original current utility bill;
■ copy of or original bank statement;
■ copy of or original government check;
■ copy of or original paycheck; or
■ copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
