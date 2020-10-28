Angelina County’s Trump flag fairy made President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed Tuesday afternoon.
“In Lufkin, Texas — someone was stealing Trump signs, so an anonymous tree climber put up 30 of them throughout the community. Love it, thank you! #MAGA,” the president tweeted.
Trump’s tweet was shared more than 21,900 times and liked more than 83,200 times by 11 p.m.
The still-anonymous individual has been a hot-topic in Angelina County for several weeks. Pictures of trees or highways that have been “flagged” and videos of the individual in a plastic Trump mask shimmying up a tree litter the local social media pages.
He has declined interview requests with the newspaper.
Trump flags are posted across the county with more popping up as Election Day nears, although some have been removed after being placed over highways.
“Crews did recently remove flags located on state right of way on state Highway 103 west and one that was stretched across South Loop 287 near Ellen Trout Zoo,” Rhonda Oaks, the Lufkin District public information officer, said in late September.
Texas Transportation Code dictates that TxDOT has to remove all flags or political signage from state rights of way because they can present a hazard for drivers, she said.
However, the flags atop trees on personal property continue to fly.
While his exploits have garnered a lot of attention, the flag fairy isn’t the only one showing creative political spirit this election season. Trump-themed decor is scattered throughout the county like the red, white and blue hand-painted fence at the Satroma Ranch on FM 1194 in Hudson.
The fence features messages such as “Trump 2020” and “Back the Blue.”
A Hudson-ite on FM 706 created the likeness of Trump out of hay bales and spray paint, complete with his blond hair, suit and signature red tie.
As Election Day approaches, even more signs of support have popped up like a rally that was held Tuesday afternoon at the buffalo and zebra ranch on FM 58. The Frankens family opened up their property to fellow Trump supporters and were surprised by the turnout.
Vehicles with Trump flags and stickers lined up near the fence facing FM 58 while buffalo and zebra’s munched on grass in the fields further back. David Wayne Frankens hadn’t planned on having this many people show up, but a lady from church asked if she could come by with some friends and the Frankens were happy to open up their land.
It all began with Franken putting flags out on his fence facing FM 58 and enjoyed watching more and more people interact with them. He wanted to have this rally because the country is at a turning point and it could go well, or really bad. He believes voters should go by what the Bible says and learn from bad ways.
“That’s what inspired me,” he said. “What I would say to President Trump is, Lufkin, Texas has his back.”
Frankens’ girls, Grace, 6, and Aubrie, 10, were running around with their friend 10-year-old Allie Frost waving Trump flags, Back the Blue flags and U.S. flags. They were there to support Trump because he’s the president, Grace said.
“He is a good president,” Aubrie said.
“He loves America,” Allie said.
Aubrie wants to see a world where everybody loves one another, she said.
Jon Goodman was there to support “a movement for righteousness and for the election of Donald Trump,” he said. He’s participated in the Trump parades throughout town.
Richard E. Warner, not to be confused with Lufkin attorney Richard Warner, was thrilled to be at the rally and believes Trump is the best president since President Ronald Reagan. He has faith that the election will come out in favor for Trump and doesn’t believe anyone should believe half the stuff they read in the media.
Goodman, Warner and Franken were stoked about the flag fairy and Trump’s tweet about Lufkin. Warner believed it was about time, for as much attention as the flag fairy’s movements have garnered online.
“It’s awesome,” Goodman said. “I think it made history. The guy who did it will be a legend. … We’ve made history here.”
There will be another rally at the same place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and at 3 p.m. Saturday.
