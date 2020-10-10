Candidates in the race for the Angelina College Board of Trustees were asked by The Lufkin Daily News to share information about themselves and their platforms.
Positions 5, 6 and 7 are up for election this year. Position 6 is currently held by Hilary Haglund Walker, and no one filed to run against her.
Position 5 is currently held by Joe Deason, and newcomers Malcolm Joe Deason and Dr. Robert Lindsey have filed. Position 7 is currently held by Jay Shands, and newcomers Betsy Janet Mijares and Curtis W. Fenley III have filed.
Each candidate received an email with the same questions.
Early voting begins Tuesday.
Position 7
Betsy Mijares
Tell us about yourself.
My high school sweetheart and I just celebrated 11 years of marriage and we are the parents of two wonderful children (an 8-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl). My professional experiences include 16 years in education as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. In addition to the roles listed above, I am an adjunct professor of educational leadership at Sam Houston State University, I serve on the board of Communities Cinco de Mayo and the board for East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope. Both organizations serve our local communities with educational and/or financial resources.
Why are you running for the school board?
Connection and passion! As a Lufkin native and a former AC student, I have a connection with the community and truly understand the importance of education. Being a first-generation college student, I understand the importance of quality and equitable education for all students and I have a passion for serving this community. As a board member, I will continue an upward path of ensuring that students have opportunities for a bright future.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
While on the school board, I will serve as a bridge between K-12 education and Angelina College. AC provides a great opportunity for all students in Angelina County to further their education and build promising careers. I will bring diverse perspectives, experiences and voices to the board. I am prepared to serve in this capacity — I am a Lufkin High School alumni, AC alumni, and I love this community!
Curtis W. Fenley III
Tell us about yourself.
My wife and I raised three children here in Lufkin, each attending the dual language program at Slack Elementary School and graduating from Lufkin High School. Each has a college degree with master level degrees. My family and my wife’s family trace our roots through four generations in Angelina County. I have practiced law in Angelina County for 33 years. We are active members of First Baptist Church.
Why are you running for the school board?
My belief is that secondary education is the foundation for economic equality and advancement. The unique contributions of a community college provide those opportunities, in many areas, better than other university programs. The changes globally require our education models to have connectedness with the local business and industries in order to meet this demand. I believe my experience as a business owner and involvement in local, state and national organizations allows me insight on how to better assist Angelina College in meeting this challenge. Also, having to deal with the changes, as an employer, caused by the pandemic permits insight on some of the problems faced by Angelina College.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
The immediate consideration is how to provide classroom education in a safe environment. Next would be how to provide access to students who are unable to attend without on-campus housing. Finally, I want to identify areas of training for meeting the needs of the changing marketplace and coordinating classroom studies with the needs of local business.
Position 5
Malcolm Joe Deason
Tell us about yourself.
I am a graduate of Lufkin High School and Prairie View A&M University. I received my master’s of business administration from Stephen F. Austin and also completed the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. I have been in banking for over 23 years, and my wife Sonjua, who is a Lufkin Middle School counselor, and I have two children. Maya is a senior accounting major at Prairie View, and Malcolm is a sophomore at Lufkin High School.
I attend First Missionary Baptist, and I am actively involved with various community organizations including the city of Lufkin Planning & Zoning Commission, Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, Citizen’s Chamber of Commerce, Texas Forest Country Partnership and Goodwill Industries. I have been involved in youth sports for many years in addition to teaching community financial literacy and homeownership classes.
Why are you running for the school board?
I come from a family of educators, and I understand the importance of higher education to a community. Angelina College plays a vital role in our community’s economic system, and the college is critical to the long-term success of our community. I am confident that my knowledge of our business community, personal educational experiences and ongoing interaction with young people in our community will enable me to be a valuable asset to the board of trustees.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
My primary goal for the board is to increase student enrollment by heightening local student awareness of the colleges programs and services. I plan to be accessible to the community and to work with the current board and staff to accomplish the goals set forth in the strategic plan.
Dr. Robert Lindsey
Tell us about yourself.
I have practiced medicine in Lufkin for 24 years. Throughout that time I have served the community in many roles — deacon, teacher and trustee at church, board of Physicians of East Texas, board of Crimson Christian Academy, soccer and baseball coach, Scoutmaster, and medical director for Rehab Services at both local hospitals. I moved my family to Lufkin for the natural beauty, genuine people and abundant opportunity. We were not disappointed.
Why are you running for the school board?
Preserving and growing opportunity for others motivates me to run for AC trustee. Education creates opportunity. Post-high school education grows careers and opens doors for success. Education elevates the student and their family for generations. Strong community colleges provide knowledgeable workers, so local businesses can flourish.
What do you hope to accomplish while on the school board?
Angelina College isn’t broken. However, all good institutions can improve. AC can improve by stabilizing enrollment, which is needed for consistency in funding and program stability, by creating four signature “programs of excellence” to attract students statewide, by retaining and recruiting outstanding faculty who reflect the values and racial make up of our community, by increasing community sense of ownership of the college, and by strategic planning for new facilities and refurbishment of aging facilities without increasing the tax burden on property owners. Please see more about my plan at bob4ac.com.
My motivation for being an AC trustee is service to my community, not as a resumé builder. My goal is to leave AC better, more well-respected and more user-friendly than when I start.
I request your vote.
