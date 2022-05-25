Kenneth Jeffrey will be the new Precinct 4 County Commissioner after winning Tuesday’s runoff election with 779 votes.
Candidate Melvin Linton Jr. received 485 votes.
Precinct 4 encompasses much of the southeastern side of Lufkin, Burke, Diboll and Zavalla as well as all the unincorporated communities in between.
Jeffrey is excited to have been elected as a commissioner after a long campaign, he said.
“I’m anxious to go to work for the people of Angelina County,” he said.
Jeffrey is thankful to the people who supported him and is looking forward to bringing more respect to the commissioners court, he said.
“Try to move the county forward, bring in more growth to the county,” he said. “I’d just like to thank everybody, friends and family, the people that came out — especially in this weather — and voted.”
On the Republican ballot, Angelina County voters gave:
■ Incumbent Ken Paxton 2,202 votes and George P. Bush 960 votes as the Republican nominee for attorney general. Paxton won the nomination and had 511,077 votes statewide to Bush’s 245,908 as of 10 p.m.
■ Dawn Buckingham 1,748 votes and Tim Westley 1,170 votes as the Republican nominee for Commissioner of the General Land Office. Buckingham won the nomination with 483,384 votes statewide to Westley’s 218,113 as of 10 p.m.
■ Incumbent Wayne Christian 2,132 votes and Sarah Stogner 942 votes as the Republican nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner. Christian won the nomination with 470,356 votes statewide to Stogner’s 244,414 as of 10 p.m.
On the Democratic ballot, Angelina County voters gave:
■ Mike Collier 255 votes and Michelle Beckley 215 votes as the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor. That race was too close to call as of 10 p.m., with Collier leading Beckley with 196,289 votes statewide to her 160,178.
■ Rochelle Mercedes Garza 250 votes and Joe Jaworski 218 votes as the Democratic nominee for attorney general. Garza won the nomination with 224,297 votes statewide to Jaworski’s 140,890 as of 10 p.m.
■ Janet T. Dudding 319 votes and Angel Luis Vega 142 votes as the Democratic nominee for Comptroller of Public Accounts. Dudding won the nomination with 218,164 votes statewide to Vega’s 140,449 as of 10 p.m.
■ Sandragrace Martinez 252 votes and Jay Kleberg 213 votes as the Democratic nominee for Commissioner of the General Land Office. That race was too close as of 10 p.m., with Kleberg leading Martinez with 187,390 votes statewide to her 168,626.
