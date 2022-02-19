The first week of early voting for the March 2022 primary elections in Angelina County has been slow, elections administrator Terri Jordan said.
Early voting kicked off Monday, and around 1,500 voters have cast a ballot in Angelina County, including those who mailed in their ballots, she said. Unofficial records show the county as having a 3% registered voter turnout in the first five days of the election.
Jordan thought that with the heated contested races on the ballot, more county residents would show up. But she is holding out hope that voters are just waiting to stop by during the days with longer voting hours.
Voters can cast a ballot at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. County residents also can cast a ballot at Diboll City Hall and the Huntington Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday.
Residents at the south end of the county can cast a ballot at Zavalla First Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, but the polling location will not be open Sunday.
All polling locations will be closed Monday in honor of Presidents’ Day.
Starting Tuesday, the Pitser Garrison polling location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Friday, the last day of early voting. The Huntington, Diboll and Zavalla locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The following races will be determined in this election: county judge, judge of the 159th Judicial Court and justice of the peace Precinct 1.
Residents can choose between incumbent Republican Don Lymbery and former Lufkin and Diboll city manager Keith Wright for county judge.
They can choose between Republicans Al Charanza and Todd Kassaw for judge of the 159th Judicial Court. The position currently is held by Judge Paul White, who previously announced his intention to retire.
And they can choose between Republican incumbent Billy Ball and Robert Marshall for justice of the peace Precinct 1.
The following may be determined by this election but also could lead to a runoff: Angelina County commissioner Precinct 1, Angelina County commissioner Precinct 4 and District 17 U.S. Representative.
Residents can choose between Republicans Kent Walker, Matt Jordan and Jason Wesley for commissioner Precinct 1. And residents can choose between Republicans Melvin Linton Jr., Kenneth Jeffrey and Blake Thornton for Precinct 4.
They also can choose between Republican incumbent Pete Sessions, Jason “Stormchaser” Nelson, Paulette Carson and Rob Rosenberger for U.S. Representative.
“I just wish people would get up, turn out and show up,” she said.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ United States passport
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
