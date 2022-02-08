Angelina County voters get the chance this evening to hear from the candidates running for office in the March 1 primary election.
The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum starting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Temple Theater at Angelina College.
Candidates in each of the contested races in Angelina County will answer questions presented by the chamber and the community. Residents who have not already submitted their questions will not have an opportunity to do so tonight, though.
“It is so important to exercise your right to vote but it is also imperative to be informed and knowledgeable about what and who you are voting for,” said Tara Watson-Watkin, chamber president and CEO.
“This candidate forum is a great and easy way for the public to meet the candidates and understand better what they stand for and believe.”
There are five contested local races in this year’s Republican primary.
■ Al Charanza and Todd Kassaw are running to become judge of the 159th District Court.
■ In the race for county judge, incumbent Don Lymbery will face former Lufkin city manager Keith Wright.
■ In the Precinct 1 commissioner’s race, Kent Walker, Matt Jordan and Jason Wesley are all vying for a two-year unexpired term.
■ In the Precinct 4 commissioner’s race, Melvin Linton Jr., Kenneth Jeffrey and Blake Thornton are all vying for the position.
■ In the Precinct 1 race for justice of the peace, incumbent Billy Ball will face Robert Marshall.
There are no Democratic candidates seeking any of these seats, making the winners of the primary election, by default, the winners in November’s general election.
The race to become the Precinct 2 Angelina County Commissioner is not contested in the primary election. It will be contested in the November general election when Republican John Vaughn challenges Democratic incumbent Kermit Kennedy.
“As a nationally accredited chamber, we have a responsibility to our community,” Watson-Watkins said. “We pledge to be a connector of leaders and influencers, a catalyst for business growth and a champion for a stronger community. We want to make sure that we are doing our best to keep our investors and the public informed — including helping you get to know the candidates who are running for public office.”
The event is presented by Goodwin Lassiter Strong as well as sponsored by Angelina College and The Lufkin Daily News.
