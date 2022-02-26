Friday was the last day of early voting, and election officials say turnout remained low compared to the March 2020 primaries.
More ballots were cast in the second week of early voting than the first ahead of the March 2022 primaries, but historic data shows a smaller turnout in this election. Nearly 10,000 voters turned out during early voting in 2020, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
With all but the last day of early voting tallied, the secretary of state’s office said 5,306 county residents cast ballots in 2022.
“This week has been higher,” Angelina County elections administrator Terri Jordan said. “Turnout (from the first week to the second) went from 4% to 10%.”
She said she did not know whether Angelina County would garner the same number of votes it received in 2020, when 31% of registered voters cast ballots.
“I am shocked,” Jordan said. “With as many county races as we have, all the commissioners’ races where we have several candidates for one position, we have the race for county judge, governor and attorney general.”
She said she thought with all the hot-button issues related to these races — the community response to COVID-19, the state response to COVID-19, Winter Storm Uri and more — the community would come out.
“I am hoping we will see more on Election Day,” she said.
There are five contested local races in this year’s Republican primary.
■ Al Charanza and Todd Kassaw are running to become judge of the 159th District Court.
■ In the race for county judge, incumbent Don Lymbery will face former Lufkin city manager Keith Wright.
■ In the Precinct 1 commissioner’s race, Kent Walker, Matt Jordan and Jason Wesley are all vying for a two-year unexpired term.
■ In the Precinct 4 commissioner’s race, Melvin Linton Jr., Kenneth Jeffrey and Blake Thornton are all vying for the position.
■ In the Precinct 1 race for justice of the peace, incumbent Billy Ball will face Robert Marshall.
There are no Democratic candidates seeking any of these seats, making the winners of the primary election, by default, the winners in November’s general election.
In addition, current U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions is being challenged by James ‘‘Stormchaser’’ Nelson, Paulette Carson and Rob Rosenberger for the District 17 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The winner in this primary will face Democrat Mary Jo Woods in the November general election. Several candidates who are not facing opponents in the primary will face contested races in November.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and there are multiple polling locations across the county voters can choose from.
Jordan wanted to remind residents that on Election Day, they can cast a ballot at any voting precinct, regardless of their home address. Angelina’s countywide polling program means voters can pick the polling location that fits best with their schedules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.