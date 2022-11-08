Unofficial returns for contested local elections in the November General Election.
Numbers include results as reported by Angelina County Election Administration and by the Texas Secretary of State.
94% of Texas Counties reporting.
Governor
Angelina County
Greg Abbott: 19,121
Beto O’Rourke: 5,164
Mark Trippetts: 186
Deliah Barrios: 93
Jacqueline Abernathy: 7
Mark V. Goloby: 7
Statewide
Greg Abbott: 3,071,048
Beto O’Rourke: 2,219,339
Mark Trippetts: 46,665
Deliah Barrios: 15,707
Jacqueline Abernathy: 722
Mark V. Goloby: 312
Commissioner Precinct 2
John Vaughn: 1,734
Kermit Kennedy: 1,986
State Senator
Angelina County
Robert Nichols: 19,054
Steve Russell: 4,882
Desarae Lindsey: 363
Districtwide
Robert Nichols: 181,479
Steve Russell: 49,308
Desarae Lindsey: 3,174
State representative
Angelina County
Trent Ashby: 19,787
Jason Rogers: 4,653
Districtwide
Trent Ashby: 43,179
Jason Rogers: 9,846
Representative of the U.S. Congressional District 17
Angelina County
Pete Sessions: 19,125
Mary Jo Woods: 5,161
Districtwide
Pete Sessions: 127,266
Mary Jo Woods: 61,781
Lieutentant Governor
Angelina County
Dan Patrick: 18,751
Mike Collier: 5,209
Shanna Steele: 472
Statewide
Dan Patrick: 2,981,752
Mike Collier: 2,198,336
Shanna Steele: 129,840
Attorney General
Angelina County
Ken Paxton: 18,633
Rochelle Mercedes Garza: 5,230
Mark Ash: 525
Statewide
Ken Paxton: 2,963,078
Rochelle Mercedes Garza: 2,204,270
Mark Ash: 144,921
Comptroller
Angelina County
Glenn Hegar: 18,633
Janet T. Dudding: 5,230
V. Alonza Echevarria-Garza: 525
Statewide
Glenn Hegar: 3,110,190
Janet T. Dudding: 2,059,822
V. Alonza Echevarria-Garza: 121,691
Land Commissioner
Angelina County
Dawn Buckingham: 18,659
Jay Kleberg: 5,329
Alfred Molison Jr.: 217
Carrie Evelyn Menger: 9
Statewide
Dawn Buckingham: 3,078,641
Jay Kleberg: 2,122,592
Alfred Molison Jr.: 74,782
Carrie Evelyn Menger: 1,405
Ag Commissioner
Angelina County
Sid Miller: 19,057
Susan Hays: 5,193
Statewide
Sid Miller: 3,090,241
Susan Hays: 2,190,074
Railroad Commissioner
Angelina County
Wayne Christian: 18,918
Luke Warford: 4,769
Jaime Andres Diez: 432
Hunter Wayne Crow: 172
Statewide
Wayne Christian: 3,044,013
Luke Warford: 2,042,750
Jaime Andres Diez: 140,648
Hunter Wayne Crow: 50,467
