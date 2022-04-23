Three candidates are running for two at-large positions on the Lufkin school district’s board of trustees.
Election Day is May 7.
Incumbents Joseph Ceasar and Allyson Langston filed for reelection. They are being challenged by Delphina Hadnot Maxie.
Candidates were asked by The Lufkin Daily News to share information about themselves and their platforms. Their responses are listed in alphabetical order. Maxie did not respond.
What made you run for this position?
Ceasar: When Allanah and I made the decision to move to Lufkin, we knew that this would be the place where we would raise our children when the Lord blesses us to have them. I have an interest in seeing Lufkin ISD become the best it can be, and I would like to play an active role in that process.
Langston: I decided to run for school board in 2013 because at the time, there was not a mother of current students or an educator on the board. I felt that I could provide a unique perspective to board issues as I was both, as well as very engaged with our community through different volunteer and service organizations. I felt compelled to run again this spring because while much has been accomplished in the past nine years, there is still much work to be done. Education is my passion and I want for LISD to provide outstanding opportunities for all students.
What qualities make you the best candidate?
Ceasar: A trustee must be a lover of children, educators and education. I am passionate about all three. I have taught for over 20 years in the church. As a former youth minister and now a minister, those experiences have helped me to understand the challenges of developing and presenting curriculum to students of all ages.
Langston: I am inquisitive, interested in others and involved in our community. I have served as a trustee for nine years and have attended many trainings both through CRSS and TASB. I am an experienced teacher, having taught students in both public and private schools at the middle and high school levels, as well as teaching at SFA in the past and again this semester. I have two children currently enrolled in Lufkin ISD (and one class of 2020 graduate), so I am connected to parents who can express their concerns and positive experiences. I value students and teachers and love this community.
What is the biggest issue facing the district? Why?
Ceasar: The challenges students and educators must go through to return to in-class instruction since the onset of COVID-19 is the obvious issue. I’ll also offer a second, the second is the lack of trust between Black and Hispanic parents and the school district. These issues are critical to the future of the district. Reacclimating to the classroom has been a challenge for students and teachers; district administrators must be sensitive to that. Our students are suffering from learning loss and teachers are stressed as they adjust to the new environment.
Regarding the issue of trust, there is much healing that needs to be done. The community knows that over 70% of our children are Hispanic and Black. It is imperative for us to recruit and hire qualified teachers of color to educate our children. Pursuing parity between the student and teacher demographics would be a stretch goal. We must ensure our teachers are sensitive and aware of the culture of our children.
Langston: I feel the biggest issue facing the district now is how we navigate through the repercussions of COVID-19. COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone: our students, our staff, our teachers, our administrators and our parents. Our students are striving to get on grade level and catch up from so much lost time; our teachers and staff are overwhelmed with taking on that Herculean task in addition to meeting many other demands and expectations; and our administrators are working to maintain high expectations and achieve excellent outcomes despite all of the challenges in their path.
How do you propose to fix it?
Ceasar: As a board member, I will be sensitive to the needs of the teachers. I will listen to their concerns and do my best to have that information translate into actionable items on our agenda.
Regarding demographics, I will encourage our administration to leave no stone unturned in our recruitment efforts. I would also push to ensure our current recruitment program continues and is expanded. For those who want a career in the district, it is in our best interest as a district to make them feel welcome when they come in. In my career, I have discovered that it is much easier to retain a great employee rather than to replace them. That ideology should be a part of our district.
Langston: The district is actively working to get our students back on track and exceeding expectations through intervention strategies, the 21st Century Grant after school program and more. Lufkin ISD has outstanding employees and educators. I believe that parents also have a big part in solving this problem. Engaging with your children at home, encouraging learning through discussions and problem-solving scenarios and placing high value and respect for teachers goes a long way in helping the educational process. We are all working toward the same goal — student success — and supporting, encouraging and engaging our students and their teachers will go a long way.
