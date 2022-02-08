Residents of Angelina County will be represented by a new congressman in 2023; Rob Rosenberger, one of the candidates for the newly configured congressional District 17 is campaigning locally.
“As a result of redistricting, which occurs every 10 years, my East Texas homeland was recently incorporated into the ‘new’ Congressional District 17 which encompasses 14 counties,” Rosenberger said.
“With this change, a number of counties inherited District 17 incumbent Republican, Congressman Pete Sessions —they never actually voted for him. He is a Waco native who grew up in Washington, D.C., and first entered Congress 24 years ago.”
That is what prompted Rosenberger to run, he said. He’s an East Texan “ranch kid,” a Texas A&M graduate and spent his career in service to the U.S., he said.
“District 17 deserves a candidate that is not a current multimillionaire, career politician trying to stay in power backed by a few wealthy elites from only a small portion of the district,” Rosenberger said.
He believes the new district “deserves a strong, fresh conservative” candidate who loves the country and will fearlessly fight for “the right things.”
Rosenberger said he appreciates East Texas’ rich culture, shares its core values and is willing to put aside his personal ambitions for the needs of his constituents.
He believes the representative who will regularly meet with constituents face-to-face and is accountable for standing against “the left,” which he said wants to weaken and dismantle the U.S. from the inside out.
If elected, Rosenberger said he will focus on securing the U.S. border, stop President Joe Biden’s agenda, reign in government spending and ensuring election integrity, he said.
“Other key issues I support include pro-life, gun rights, smaller government and improved treatment for our cherished military veterans,” Rosenberger said.
Despite not being “a career politician” Rosenberger said he is confident he has more proven leadership and D.C. experience than the other non-incumbent candidates have. He has connections with top government, military and congressional leaders as well as federal contractors both nationally and globally, he said.
Before running for office, Rosenberger said he: flew top secret missions in U.S. Navy Reconnaissance Squadron in the first Gulf War; was a member of the CIA; held leadership roles supporting other top-tier intelligence agencies; was a special adviser to the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon; was a strategic planner and senior adviser to U.S. Intelligence Community and U.S. Department of Defense; was a senior staff or adviser to members of the U.S. Congress; and was an entrepreneur of a company and given accolades by the IndustryWired Magazine, Silicon Review Magazine, The CEO Views Magazine and more.
“If elected, I would be effective at accomplishing good things for District 17 on day one, unlike other candidates who lack this unique experience and key relationships,” he said.
