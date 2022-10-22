The upcoming Nov. 8 general election will decide who represents Angelina County, and other parts of Deep East Texas, heading into the 88th legislative session.
Key issues the state will consider include: immigration, education reform, infrastructure and more. And these issues will be decided on with an expected budget surplus in mind.
For years, the county has been represented by two men, state Sen. Robert Nichols and state Rep. Trent Ashby, both Republicans. Both have faced opposition from candidates in other parties in the past and do so again this year.
Nichols is being challenged by Democrat Steve Russell and Libertarian Desarae Lindsey for the Senate District 3 seat.
Democrat Jason Rogers is challenging Ashby for what will be the new House District 9 in the Texas Legislature.
Nichols, Ashby and Russell all responded to the written questionnaire. Rogers and Lindsey were asked multiple times to do so but did not.
Each candidate was given 600 words to answer the four questions.
State representative
Q: In a brief statement, tell us about yourself.
Ashby: I was born and raised on a dairy farm in East Texas, where I learned the value of hard work at a young age. I’m a proud product of our public school system, where I received an invaluable education from teachers who challenged me to seek success both in the classroom and through extracurricular activities like 4-H and FFA. I attended Texas A&M University where I met my wife, Nickie. After a few years, we returned to East Texas to raise our two boys. After finding a home, joining a church, and starting a family, I was fortunate to serve on the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees to help ensure that my boys could receive the same invaluable education that we received from public schools. Years later, I’m blessed to represent the folks of House District 57 — soon to be House District 9 — in the Texas House.
Q: Why did you choose to run for this position?
Ashby: As a born and bred East Texan, I have a deep desire to ensure that our region continues to thrive and prosper. To ensure that our future generations enjoy the many blessings our community has provided me and my family, we must protect and promote the industries that helped build our local economies, while also developing a local workforce to take advantage of future opportunities in technology and innovation. As State Representative, my number one priority will always be to serve as an advocate for East Texas.
Q: What is the biggest issue facing the state?
Ashby: I believe there are several issues facing our state. Here are a few that come to mind: addressing the teacher shortage, securing the border, lowering property taxes and working to create meaningful jobs.
Q: And how do you propose to fix it?
Ashby: I believe the Legislature should consider a variety of proposals aimed at addressing the teacher shortage. Whether through pay raises, signing bonuses or incentives, improvements to health and retirement benefits, or partnering with institutions of higher education to bolster our educator workforce, the Legislature should carefully consider all possible options to provide a solution to the current teacher shortage.
Because the federal government continues to ignore the ongoing border crisis, the Texas Legislature will once again step up to provide our state and local law enforcement officers at the border with the resources they need to better secure the border.
The recent revenue estimate issued by the Comptroller is an extraordinary testament to the strength and resiliency of the Texas economy. While any budget surplus is welcome news, I believe we should be mindful of the financial challenges many Texans are facing and make a conscious effort to craft fiscal policies that prioritize the taxpayer. Perhaps the heaviest burden Texas taxpayers carry is the payment of property taxes. In my opinion, the Legislature has the unique opportunity to dedicate billions of dollars to provide meaningful property tax relief, and I believe this should be a top priority next session.
Regarding job creation, I believe greater economic activity can be achieved through collaborative partnerships between our local workforce development boards, educational institutions, and industry. Through enhanced collaboration, we can demonstrate that our communities possess the resources and the talent to support greater economic development opportunities that will allow our region to grow and prosper for decades to come.
State senator
Q: In a brief statement, tell us about yourself.
Nichols: I have represented East Texas in the State Senate since I was first elected in 2006. I currently serve as the Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee and the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans. I also serve on the Finance, Business and Commerce, Criminal Justice and Local Government Committees.
I’ve worked to reduce property taxes, protect landowners’ rights, expand broadband access, increase educational opportunities and reform state transportation policy. Before running for the Senate, I served as a Transportation Commissioner for eight years, during which I worked to improve the state highway system. I also served as a city council member and mayor of my hometown of Jacksonville, Texas. As a businessman, I built and ran several manufacturing businesses, employed over 900 employees, and earned 32 US patents and 128 foreign patents.
I married my high school sweetheart, Donna, and we have three wonderful children: Brittney, Joshua, and Collynn’rae. We still live in Jacksonville and attend First United Methodist Church.
Russell: I am a native East Texan, the son of two public school educators. I earned a BA degree from SFASU in 1975 and a masters degree in pastoral ministries in 1980. I am a church pastor who also spent forty years in the insurance business, and I am a certified secondary education teacher. I turned my knowledge of insurance into a business, teaching continuing professional education courses for a diversified group of professionals.
My hobbies revolve around racquetball and hunting that began with my father when I was 12. I was inducted into the Texas Parks & Wildlife Volunteer Hunter Education Hall of Fame in 2014, having instructed several thousand Texans in hunter education courses. I am strongly committed to youth hunting and shooting sports. I am married to Lou Ann, and our blended family includes four adult children and six grands.
Q: Why did you choose to run for this position?
Nichols: I decided to run for the Senate because I am a problem solver. Helping others and connecting Texans with the services they need is the most rewarding part of my job, serving as your State Senator. I believe my experiences allow me to bring a unique perspective to the Senate. Rural Texas faces different challenges than the rest of the state and it’s important that our representatives champion our needs. I am and will always be a strong voice for rural Texas.
Russell: Believing “Texas Can Do Better,” I oppose extreme positions of the far right and the far left that continue to polarize and cripple positive ways forward.
Radical voices get all the attention and media coverage, but they offer nothing toward addressing our real challenges. It’s time for leadership in Texas state government to find the common ground that can unite even those who disagree and build on the values and goals we all share. I am a passionate conservative candidate who will seek to build consensus and coalitions that will help all Texans toward better lives and communities.
Also, my opponent has served well and has held this office for sixteen years. As in a relay race, it’s time to “pass the baton.” It’s time for a fresh perspective, fresh ideas and fresh energy. The voters have the power of “term limits” that they say they desire if they will only vote to end the same old thing and people. The theme of my campaign is simply “Texas Can Do Better.”
Q: What is the biggest issue facing the state?
Nichols: Education has been and will always be the number one issue facing the state. It’s imperative that we invest in our children, their teachers, and our public education system so that Texas remains competitive in a global marketplace. Texas is adding over one million new people every two years, and to keep up with that growth means more electricity, water, roads, schools, doctors, nurses and jobs. Those things don’t just happen overnight, so we need to make sure our laws and economy reflect how we all strive to make Texas the best place to raise a family, live, work, and worship.
Russell: I feel the “biggest” issue is illegal immigration by the sheer volume of the problem.
Q: And how do you propose to fix it?
Nichols: We must ensure that we are preparing our next generation to succeed. That means Texas must continue to make education an attractive and rewarding career. We should also look to expand paid internships, fellowships and loan repayment programs to instill the value of work in our future leaders. Texas should also increase its share of public education funding to help reduce local property taxes. Serving as your Senator is the greatest honor of my life, and I ask you again for the privilege of being your voice in the Texas Senate.
Russell: I would begin to address the challenge in three ways: First, the Texas Attorney General must litigate against the federal government to establish that illegal immigration is a national problem. Texas just happens to be on the border.
Second, the US Congress must urgently revise a comprehensive legal immigration plan that permits entry into this country in a balanced, systematic, orderly manner.
Third, Texas has always had a porous southern border. So how do we deal with the illegal immigrants who are discovered in Texas and possibly permit them to remain in residence? They should have to prove accurate and current evidence of the following: 1) a place of residence; 2) a place of employment or educational enrollment; 3) health insurance including Medicaid (if eligible) or private insurance or insurance provided by their employer so that our healthcare system is not overburdened or uncompensated; 4) a Social Security number to be accountable to pay taxes; and 5) a driver’s license and auto insurance if they drive in Texas.
I would also consider a reasonable minimum wage for illegal immigrants that their employers would be forced to pay. It’s time for the rich to cease to exploit the poor no matter how they arrived in our state. One way to stop illegal immigration is to remove the incentives on both sides of the border.
I totally support Gov. Greg Abbott’s transfer of illegal immigrants to so-called “sanctuary cities” who should be more than able and willing to share their resources. Again, illegal immigration is a national problem. Texas just happens to be on the border.
