Trent Ashby, Robert Nichols and Steve Russell

The upcoming Nov. 8 general election will decide who represents Angelina County, and other parts of Deep East Texas, heading into the 88th legislative session.

Key issues the state will consider include: immigration, education reform, infrastructure and more. And these issues will be decided on with an expected budget surplus in mind.

Jess Huff’s email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.