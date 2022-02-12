The race for county judge is one of six contested races in this year’s Republican primary.
Incumbent Don Lymbery is being challenged by Keith Wright, the former city manager for Lufkin and Diboll. The winner of the primary will become county judge on Jan. 1, 2023.
Early voting starts Monday.
The county judge is the presiding officer of the commissioners court, the county’s budget officer and has access to judicial duties including presiding over misdemeanor criminal and small civil cases, probate matters and more. The judge also is the head of emergency management in the county.
Each candidate was given the same questions and 750 words to answer them. Both also agreed to a video interview, where they delve further into issues related to the position. These can be found on lufkindailynews.com.
Q. Tell us about yourself.
A. Lymbery: My wife, Ginger, and I have lived in Lufkin 44 years; married 53 years, two children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. I am a Christian and member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in the Moffett community. I am a retired Air Force and veteran of two wars, Vietnam and Desert Storm. I am a former successful business owner; a member of Lufkin Host Lions for 42 years, volunteering for many projects; served on Angelina County Appraisal Review Board for 6 years; volunteered for the HOST Reading Program at Brandon Elementary for 7 years to help kids read better; and served as the former President of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 1219 that made many improvements at the Angelina County Airport including the pavilions and a storage facility at no cost to the taxpayers. I have volunteered to fly over 400 local kids and introduce them to aviation, one kid at a time.
A. Wright. I graduated from Zavalla High School, Angelina College and the University of Houston. I married Raela Edmons and had two children, Shane, and Kayla. I was married for 32 years when my wife passed away. God blessed me with a second wife, Amy Nicholson McLeod. I have two bonus sons, Charles and JB.
I am a registered professional civil engineer and started a career with the City of Lufkin as the City Engineer in 1995. I served as Deputy City Manager and then City Manager. I worked at the City of Lufkin for over 30 years.
Q. Why did you choose to run for this position?
A. Lymbery: Three years ago, I felt that our county government was not transparent and the voters had little to say about anything. I have a servant’s heart and wanted to step in and get things done for the people of this county, and I believe I have accomplished that with: the implementation of the unit-road system to fix our roads; selling unused properties that have burdened the county to upkeep and putting $60,000 back into the general fund, plus putting them back on the tax rolls; the new ambulance service, which should save the county approximately $750,000 over the next three years and give much improved response times; the new solar plant that will help with our electrical grid and net the county approximately $100,000 in taxes the first year; a sewer system installed at Cassels-Boykin Park (making it a full-service park) saving $12,000 a year in dumping fees; reinstatement of the veteran’s service officer to help our local veterans at no additional cost because the money for this position had been in the budget for years. These are just a few of the accomplishments completed over my first three years in office as your County Judge.
A. Wright: I love Angelina County. I know there is a need for experienced leadership in county government. I have the experience to lead and move this county forward. I have a heart for community service and our county. The decisions I will make in county government will positively affect the quality of our everyday life and future generations.
Q. What is the biggest issue facing Angelina County? And how do you propose to fix it?
A. Lymbery: There are a lot of issues facing our wonderful county, but I believe the biggest issue is public safety. We have a huge problem with drugs that lead to many other crimes, and also is a large factor in adding to the mental health problems in Angelina County. Our law enforcement agencies are stretched to their limits and when they do make arrests, there is a problem housing the criminals because of jail overcrowding. Too many individuals that need to be kept in jail, are released back to the community, which has to deal with them because of overcrowding. COVID-19 has not helped the situation, but it is something that we have to deal with. Until we can keep the bad people off of the streets, we are not doing our job keeping our citizens safe. Although it is not the final solution, we have to increase the size of Angelina County Jail.
On the issue of jail overcrowding, my plan is to build another expansion module onto the jail that would have two uses. One would be to address the serious mental health issue in Angelina County and the other would be a COVID-19 isolation unit, which would also house prisoners. To pay for these improvements and not go up on the tax rate, my plan is to use the American Rescue Plan reimbursement if I can get commissioners court approval. Hopefully, public safety will also be enhanced with the addition of more deputies since the Sheriff’s Office salaries have been raised to encourage the hiring of new professionals to our law enforcement team.
A. Wright: The criminal justice system, the unit-road system, long term facility planning, and the EMS service are the most notable. The most critical issue facing the county is the need for experienced leadership in county government, which will help solve many of the problems.
When I am elected County Judge, I will build a great working relationship with the county commissioners. I want the commissioners court to take a detailed look at our criminal justice system. Our criminal justice system is facing several major issues. Jail overcrowding and a lack of space, failure to maintain competitive wages, and a backlog of cases due to the impacts of COVID. The county needs to immediately research solutions for expanding the county jail. When there is no accountability for violating the law, perpetrators begin to think they are above the law and escalate to other crimes. For the safety of the citizens of Angelina County we will develop a plan for funding the expansion of the jail. Another problem with overcrowding is processing prisoners so that they can be moved from the county level to the state. This ineffectiveness negatively affects the prosecution as well as the judicial side of the process.
The unit-road system is not fully operational and that is a problem. There needs to be continued oversight and evaluation by the commissioners court. It is the commissioners court’s job to ensure that the funds of the citizens of Angelina County are being spent in an appropriate manner. The court should ensure a fair and equitable approach to funding improvements in each precinct. We need to develop a grading system to evaluate roads to know what the issues are and how to best address them with limited funds. I have the experience to fully implement the unit-road system.
I will work with the commissioners court and consultants to develop a long-range plan for the county. The plan should include the county courthouse, county jail, Angelina County Airport, county maintenance facilities, Cassels-Boykin Park, landfill, as well as other county structures in one comprehensive document. My experience as city engineer and city manager of Lufkin will enable me to help the commissioners court prioritize any proposed project.
The Emergency Medical Service (EMS) is life or death to our citizens. We must evaluate and make sure that the EMS service provides the best treatment and transport to the people of Angelina County. We need to review that service and listen to the citizens who have utilized it on an ongoing basis. We need to make sure the response times are appropriate, emergency medical technicians or paramedics are properly trained, and up-to-date equipment is provided on each ambulance. I was pleased to see those operational times at the 12-hour stations were being evaluated for proper schedules based on need. We need to analyze all options to improve lifesaving abilities in the county. During my time as city manager, I dealt with EMS issues, and I am confident I will be able to transfer this knowledge to the county.
