There was a mixture of emotions as elections administrator Terri Jordan brought down paper copies of the final tallies of local votes in the November General Election.
“Are these the final reports?” Angelina County Commissioner Terry Pitts asked.
“These are it,” Jordan said.
And Kermit Kennedy became the sole Democrat Angelina County voters chose on a ballot with 16 contested seats, at least according to unofficial tallies. He will continue serving as Precinct 2 Angelina County Commissioner for another four years.
Kennedy was outside the Angelina County Courthouse surrounded by family and friends while waiting for the final results to roll in. He did his best to avoid listening to the updating tallies, though it was hard to do so with people telling him those numbers regularly, he said.
He found out he won when he was asked how he felt about the results, and Pitts walked out of the building to congratulate him.
“I’m going to Disney World,” he joked.
The race for the seat was busy, especially when combined with the turmoil on the commissioners court this year, he said. It was a lot of work to remain on top of signs, attending community events and helping his voters to get to know him, he said.
He was glad to see the support from the community and their prayers.
“It helped a lot,” he said. “It helped a lot.”
And Kennedy is grateful for the races he and Republican challenger John Vaughn ran — there was nothing mean-spirited, and both men focused on spreading their message rather than tearing the other down, he said.
The final tally was 1,986 votes for Kennedy and 1,734 votes for Vaughn. The race was a back-and-forth contest throughout the night as votes were counted. But in the next to last report, Kennedy took a lead that Vaughn couldn’t overcome.
Vaughn sat for a little while with his wife in the commissioners court-turned-vote-center after the final tallies were handed out. Both were busy contacting supporters to tell them the news.
The race had gone smoothly, he said. He was not sure what led his campaign to lose.
“It was a close race, and I want to thank everyone that came out, supported and voted for me,” Vaughn said. “This is a loss for all Angelina County residents. I will keep pushing for transparency for the taxpayers dollars. My love for my fellow neighbors will keep me on the path to make Angelina County a better place to live. We have not gave up yet — God is still in control. See y’all in the next election.”
All the contested races had been called at press time, with 96% of the counties reporting:
■ Gov. Greg Abbott beat Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke, with 3,071,048 votes to O’Rourke’s 2,219,339 votes. Abbott also won in Angelina County with 19,121 votes to O’Rourke’s 5,164 votes.
Four other people also ran for the office. Statewide, Mark Trippetts garnered 46,665 votes; Deliah Barrios received 15,707 votes; Jacqueline Abernathy got 722 votes and Mark V. Goloby got 312 votes. None garnered more than 200 votes from county residents.
■ In the race for District 3 state senator, incumbent Robert Nichols beat Steve Russell (Democrat) and Desarae Lindsey (Libertarian) for the seat districtwide and in Angelina County. Across the district Nichols received 191,766 votes, Russell received 51,158 votes and Lindsey received 3,174 votes. He won Angelina County with 19,054 votes to 4,882 for Russell and 363 votes for Lindsey.
■ State Rep. Trent Ashby beat Democrat Jason Rogers for the seat with 48,373 votes to Rogers’ 10,642 votes. He won in Angelina County with 19,787 votes to Rogers’ 4,653 votes.
■ Congressman Pete Sessions will represent Angelina County in Washington, D.C. He beat Democrat challenger Mary Jo Woods with 132,716 votes to Woods’ 63,629 votes districtwide.
