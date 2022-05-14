Precinct 4 will know who its next Angelina County Commissioner will be once the dust settles from the May 2022 Primary runoff election.
Early voting begins Monday for the race between Kenneth Jeffrey and Melvin Linton Jr. to represent the county’s southernmost residents.
Precinct 4 is the largest county precinct, stretching from Pershing Avenue in Lufkin to down around Burke, Diboll and Zavalla — including all the unincorporated communities in between — and up to a portion of the county’s eastern flank along U.S. Highway 69 south.
Commissioner Bobby Cheshire took over the position in 2014 and held it until he was removed from office in 2021. Commissioner Steve Smith was appointed to the seat until a new one is sworn in on Jan. 1, 2023.
Three candidates ran for the position during the March Primaries, but a split vote left residents to determine their representative in this month’s runoff election.
Voters also will decide on several key state races, as well, ahead of the November election.
On the Republican Ballot, voters will decide between:
■ Incumbent Ken Paxton and George P. Bush as the Republican nominee for attorney general.
■ Tim Westley and Dawn Buckingham as the Republican nominee for commissioner of the General Land Office.
■ Incumbent Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner as the Republican nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner.
On the Democratic Ballot, voters will decide between:
■ Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley as the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor.
■ Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski as the Democratic nominee for attorney general.
■ Janet t. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega as the Democratic nominee for comptroller of Public Accounts.
■ Sandragrace Martinez and Jay Kleberg as the Democratic nominee for commissioner of the General Land Office.
Angelina County’s registered voters can cast an early ballot at:
■ The city of Lufkin’s Parks & Recreation Center at 516 Montrose St. between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
■ Diboll City Hall at 400 Kenley St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
■ The Huntington Civic Center at 1179 U.S. Highway 69 north between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
■ Lakewood Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 3497 state Highway 147 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification in order to vote in all Texas elections.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ United States passport
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
