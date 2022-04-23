Three candidates are running for two positions on the Huntington school district’s board of trustees.

Election Day is May 7.

Place 2 on the HISD board is currently held by Tim Flynt, who did not file for reelection. Jacob Sapp and Michael Ross filed for the seat.

Place 6 is currently held by Ben Watson, who filed for reelection.

Candidates were asked by The Lufkin Daily News to share information about themselves and their platforms. No one responded.

Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com.