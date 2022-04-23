Q&A with HISD Board of Trustees candidates By KAYLEY FRAZE/The Lufkin Daily News Kayley Fraze Author email Apr 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three candidates are running for two positions on the Huntington school district’s board of trustees.Election Day is May 7.Place 2 on the HISD board is currently held by Tim Flynt, who did not file for reelection. Jacob Sapp and Michael Ross filed for the seat.Place 6 is currently held by Ben Watson, who filed for reelection.Candidates were asked by The Lufkin Daily News to share information about themselves and their platforms. No one responded. Kayley Fraze's email address is kayley.fraze@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tim Flynt Ben Watson Politics Election Day Hisd Board Of Trustees Jacob Sapp Michael Ross Candidate Kayley Fraze Author email Follow Kayley Fraze Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman arrested for alleged relationship with minorLufkin police find woman dead in vehicle in dollar store parking lot14-year-old dies in hit-and-run; police still searching for suspect14-year-old girl in 'extremely critical' condition in Houston-area hospital after hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident on PershingSales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies on tap for this weekendPOLICE REPORTS: Police ID woman found dead in store parking lotPVILCA inducting four Dunbar student-athletes into Hall of FameSTALLARD: The end is hard on both players, parentsPOLICE REPORTS: LPD: Woman runs over boyfriend after argumentCity council deliberates voter suppression concerns Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
