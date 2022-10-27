The Lufkin Christian Leadership Coalition on Saturday will be offering registered voters food, fun, fellowship and the chance to make their voices heard.
The organization is introducing Souls to the Polls, set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Our Father's House of Faith Ministries, to motivate Angelina County citizens to go to the polls and vote, pastor Andro Branch said. In the last election, only 22% of all registered voters in the county voted, he said.
The Lufkin Christian Leadership Coalition isn’t advocating for either party — they just want people to use the power they have been given, Branch said.
“We are trying to engage with members of the community that have historically not voted and educate them on the importance of voting,” he said.
Branch also wants to dismiss the belief that some may have that their vote doesn’t count. Those who don’t vote might end up with a candidate that doesn’t represent their best interests, he said.
“Your vote determines a lot of things for the citizens as they move forward,” he said.
The organization realizes some individuals are not able to make it to the polls, which is why they are offering free rides at this event.
Additionally, attendees will have access to live music, free candy, bounce houses and free barbecue chicken, barbecue links, dirty rice and baked beans.
“It’s just going to be a day of fun and a day of encouraging people to go out and vote,” he said. “There’s a lot of people not using their power, and we want to encourage them. You might not ever be invited to the table, but you can control the table with your vote.”
Those interested in receiving a ride to vote can do so by calling (936) 674-6070.
