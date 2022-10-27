The Lufkin Christian Leadership Coalition on Saturday will be offering registered voters food, fun, fellowship and the chance to make their voices heard.

The organization is introducing Souls to the Polls, set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Our Father's House of Faith Ministries, to motivate Angelina County citizens to go to the polls and vote, pastor Andro Branch said. In the last election, only 22% of all registered voters in the county voted, he said.

