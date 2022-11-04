One of the greatest aspects of our way of government is that anyone can run for public office, from local positions all the way up to our highest roles — including president.
Anyone. Anyone at all.
One of the worst aspects of our way of government?
Anyone can run for public office.
Anyone at all.
The great part allows every eligible American citizen the opportunity to serve in leadership roles. Our country’s history boasts some pretty awesome “rags-to-riches” stories involving everyday people who rise to greatness. I still remember stories of Abraham Lincoln reading by candlelight in a log cabin. Such tales provide the very type of inspiration we need to keep our nation great.
The worst part?
Whoo, boy. Where do we start?
Somehow, we’ve allowed some real “winners” into what should be — in my unsolicited opinion — an organization filled with men and women whose sole mission is the betterment of the entire population. Call me naïve, but I prefer leaders with integrity, morals, decency, values — you know, the very traits we try to maintain in our own lives.
Unfortunately (and clearly), those “anyones” who can run for office often do, to the detriment of all of us.
The list of miscreants holding, or currently running for, office is long and sordid. We’ve endured men and women running on little more than name recognition. If they’re famous enough, surely they’d make a great representative/congressman/senator or whatever, right? I mean, there’s a former professional athlete currently campaigning whose touchdowns scored are higher than his personal conduct score. Dude’s got a pretty ugly history, if the reports are true, and he’s not a guy anyone would hire in just about any other form of employment.
Got a couple of other clowns campaigning on their status as veterans, which should be a respectable portion of a resume. Except those guys are claiming all kinds of bovine excrement as part of their embellishments. A guy claiming to have served with the Army Rangers. Another former congressman swore he’d been accepted to the Naval Academy. Prestigious stuff indeed, had it been true. It wasn’t. Yet another swearing combat service, but when the background checks on his claims didn’t hold water, he said it was because everything he did was “classified.”
How convenient. Man, I may have to steal that one. I was a Marine Seal Recon Ranger Scout Sniper with five Medals of Honor and 25 Purple Hearts, but you won’t find those entries in my record book.
Sorry. All my heroic deeds are classified. I could tell ya, but I’d have to kill ya.
Haven’t those imbeciles ever heard of “Stolen Valor?” Probably, but they don’t seem to care as long as they can draw votes.
Got people whose education levels — and, yes, I’ll say it: intelligence levels — appear to be below the average public school kid’s. I’d bet a 12-pack that some of those “distinguished” members of our government couldn’t pass a basic standardized test. Given the number I’ve read who seem borderline illiterate, I’m wondering if they’d get past the first round of an elementary school’s spelling bee.
Then there are the outright criminals. Good Lord. How are these people drawing a government paycheck? Some of them have more indictments than we average folks have traffic tickets. We’ve got young people serving hard time for less than what those supposed “leaders” have done. Actual members of extremely important committees whose pasts shouldn’t just have served as red flags. Their conduct should have set off massive red flares. Every allegation from ignoring sexual misconduct reports at a former job to accusations of human trafficking and prostitution.
Real winners, and somehow, they’re drawing enough votes to remain in some of our highest offices.
How does such a thing happen?
By no means am I an expert on all the mechanisms behind our government’s functioning. I’m just a regular, everyday dude who tries to vote in every election.
What I see from down here where I am is the never-ending struggle for power between what amounts to our only two political parties. We’ve seen over the past few years what happens when either of the parties wants to maintain control: Everything from insurrection to alleged voting suppression to making up the rules as they go.
How do they keep the power? By making sure they win specific seats. Who cares who’s sitting in the seat? As long as it provides more numbers on their side, the seat filler’s credibility doesn’t really matter.
Seems it gets harder and harder to find folks in Washington with any true personal standards. I know a few, and I don’t pay attention to their party. I pay attention to their character. They’re good, good people. I just wish there were more of them.
I hope I never, ever fall into such a trap. I feel it won’t say much about my own values or desire for integrity if I’m willing to overlook some scummy mouth-breather just because he or she belongs to my party of choice. I sincerely hope the collective “we” can find our way back to voting for quality and not just quantity.
It’s not a conversation I’d want to have with my grandkids:
“Hey, Pop Pop, did you vote for that person? The one who’s going to prison?”
“Yeah, kid, I did, but only because he or she’s on ‘our’ side. Ignore all the wrong and right your parents are trying to teach you. This is politics.”
And apparently, anyone — anyone at all — can run for office.
