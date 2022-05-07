Today is Election Day for the May 2022 municipal elections.
Residents can utilize the countywide polling location system, meaning all registered voters can cast a ballot at any of the county’s polling places, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
The contested municipal races are:
Lufkin City Council Ward 1: incumbent Guessippina Bonner and Lynn Hargrow.
Lufkin City Council Ward 3: Brent Watkins and Roshin Rowjee.
Lufkin ISD at-large positions: incumbent Joe Ceasar, incumbent Allyson Langston and Delphina Hadnot Maxie. Voting in this election is only being held at the school district’s administration building.
Diboll City Council at-large Place 6: incumbent Charles Moses Jr. and Ray Williams Jr.
Diboll ISD has two at-large positions: incumbent Jay Wyatt, incumbent Laura Cooper, Brad Lawrence and Justin Barkley. Diboll ISD appointed Lamona Coleman to fill the vacancy created when board member Andrea Swor resigned. Since there is more than a year left in that term, a special election is set for today along with the regular election. Swor has again filed for the unexpired two-year term. Nathaniel Thompson also is seeking this seat.
Hudson ISD Position 3: incumbent Charles Willson and Rusty Pitts.
Huntington ISD Position 2: Jacob Sapp and Michael Ross.
Zavalla mayor: incumbent Carlos Guzman and Denita Ross
The constitutional amendments read:
Proposition 1: Proposing a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
Proposition 2: Proposing a constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes.
Under Texas law, voters who possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls when voting in person, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The acceptable forms of photo ID are:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. citizenship certificate containing the photograph
■ U.S. passport
Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or a voter registration certificate, according to the the Secretary of State’s office.
Those supporting forms of ID are:
■ copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
■ copy or original current utility bill;
■ copy or original bank statement;
■ copy or original government check;
■ copy or original paycheck; or
■ copy or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
