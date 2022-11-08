Today is Election Day and, for those who did not cast a ballot during early voting, the last opportunity to vote on contested local, state and federal races.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Angelina County is utilizing countywide polling locations, which permits all registered voters to cast a ballot at any of the county’s polling locations.
The Lufkin Daily News will post updated returns tonight as results come in from the Election’s Administration.
“Remember that every election in Texas is conducted at the county level in all 254 Texas counties, with hard-working elections administrators, county clerks and thousands of dedicated poll workers all working collaboratively to safeguard the integrity of the vote count,” Texas Secretary of State John Scott said in a Monday press release.
“Be patient as county election officials work to report the results accurately over several hours throughout Election Night.”
Many of Angelina County’s races, like those for county judge and Precinct 1 and 4 commissioners, were decided in the March primary or subsequent run-off elections this summer. But two men are vying to become Precinct 2 commissioner.
■ Current Pct. 2 Commissioner Kermit Kennedy is being challenged by Republican John Vaughn. Only residents of Precinct 2 are eligible to vote in this race.
■ Current state Rep. Trent Ashby is being challenged by Democrat Jason Rogers to serve as the state representative for District 9.
■ Current state Sen. Robert Nichols is being challenged by Democrat Steve Russell and Libertarian Desarae Lindsey for the District 3 Senate seat.
■ Current U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions is being challenged by Democrat Mary Jo Woods for the 17th congressional district.
The race for governor of Texas has dominated state headlines as incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faces Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke visited Lufkin as part of a statewide tour in July.
But their race is far from the only one that will impact the daily lives of voters.
Voters also will have to decide on several key state positions that affect everything from law enforcement, to the oil and gas industry, agriculture, the state’s finances and more.
For lieutenant governor, incumbent Republican Dan Patrick is facing challenges from Democrat Mike Collier and Libertarian Shanna Steele.
Incumbent Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is being challenged by Democrat Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Libertarian Mark Ash.
Four people are vying for a spot on the Texas Railroad Commission, which decides on oil and gas activity across the state. Incumbent Republican Wayne Christian is facing a challenge from Democrat Luke Warford, Libertarian Jaime Andres Diez and Green Party candidate Hunter Wayne Crow.
For Commissioner of Agriculture, incumbent Republican Sid Miller is being challenged by Democrat Susan Hays.
Incumbent Republican Dawn Buckingham’s seat as a commissioner of the General Land Office was contested by Democrat Jay Kleberg and Green Party candidate Alfred Molison Jr.
Incumbent Republican Glenn Hegar’s position as Comptroller of Public Accounts was contested by Democrat Janet T. Dudding and Libertarian V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza.
Several seats on the Texas Supreme Court and Criminal Court of Appeals are up for election as well.
Under Texas law, voters who possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls when voting in person. The acceptable forms of photo ID are:
■ Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
■ Texas concealed handgun license issued by DPS
■ United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. passport
Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or a voter registration certificate.
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one. Voters may present the original or a copy of:
■ A government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
■ A current utility bill
■ A bank statement
■ A government check
■ A paycheck
■ A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate
■ A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law that establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.