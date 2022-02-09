Candidates running for an elected position in Angelina County spoke Tuesday night at the candidate forum put together by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce.
In the race for county judge, incumbent Don Lymbery is facing Keith Wright.
Wright spoke first and used his time to review his educational and professional background. He was Lufkin’s city manager for the last six years of his 30 years as an employee. He oversaw a $70 million budget and was the emergency management coordinator. In that role he helped the city through several disasters, including the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is a credentialed city manager with the International City/County Managers Association, he said. Wright’s goal is to develop a master plan for the county’s services and facilities, with the intent to improve equity and efficiency across law enforcement, the unit-road system and more.
“I am team oriented and I have the proven ability to bring a diverse group of people together with various interests,” he said. “Douglas McArthur said, ‘A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions and the compassion to listen to the needs of others.’
“I have the confidence, I have the courage and I have the compassion. I will earn your trust with honesty and integrity.”
Lymbery used his time to speak about the unit-road system and the complications with the commissioners court.
“This is going to be a little different than what you’ve heard everybody else say this evening,” he said.
The commissioners never thought the unit-road system would pass and have done everything in their power to stop it despite 77% of voters passing it, Lymbery said. One commissioner resigned after the adoption of the system, telling Lymbery he couldn’t function with the system, Lymbery said.
“One commissioner went to jail, but it took 10 months before I could appoint his replacement,” Lymbery said. “It’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing for me, I hate it.”
It took these two men leaving for Lymbery to get the votes needed to get the unit-road system operational as nothing gets approved in commissioners court without three votes, he said. Lymbery was required by statute to hire an applicant who was a qualified road engineer, and the county only had one applicant after 10 months, he said. The unit-road system is now implemented, he said.
“We got the unit-road system started,” Lymbery said. “It’s far ahead of its expectations. It’s working great. But don’t take my words for it.”
Both candidates were asked the same three questions.
Q: The public perception is that the commissioners currently do not have a united front. What is your proposal to unite the county commissioners into a working team?
“I don’t think that’s a perception, I think that’s the truth,” Wright said. “The key to bringing the team together is leadership. Everything builds on it. If you can’t lead, you can’t get anything done. We need a leader that will bring people together, and I’ve proven I can do this. I did it with the city council; I can do it with the commissioners court.”
Lymbery said this was what he has been saying all along; the commissioners have been against the unit-road system from the outset, and it has been his responsibility to put it in place regardless of the commissioners’ cooperation.
“Leadership. All the years I had in the Air Force, I was a first sergeant and a leader of over 600 men in one squadron,” he said. “Leadership. I have the leadership and I am using the leadership properly. But when you’re dealing with people that don’t want to cooperate with what the voters have asked for, what else are you going to do? You’ve got to push forward.”
Q: What do you see overall as the court and the commissioners’ role now that there is a unit-road system?
Wright said the role of the court is to supervise the new engineer, establish policies for him to follow and hold him accountable. Commissioners should make sure everything is done efficiently and saves funds, and every dollar should be spent equitably, he said.
Lymbery said the role is the same as it has been — to watch the budget. The court is running the county and is in charge of the budget. He then diverged from the question to discuss the race between himself and Wright.
“I’ve been criticized because my opponent says he can do this job better,” Lymbery said. “It’s easy to say that when the work has already been done. I’m telling you there are plans in place. I keep hearing that there needs to be a plan. I already have plans in place. You can continue to analyze, speculate and tabulate or you can just roll up your sleeves and get the job done.”
Q: What are your top three priorities you would focus on if you were elected?
“If you don’t know where you’re at, you don’t know where you’re going,” Wright said. “We need a master plan in this county. We need to know what we need to do, we need to know how long it’s going to take, we need to know what it’s going to cost.”
It’s easy for someone to say, ‘Let’s roll up our sleeves and get it done’ if they don’t know what they’re going to do, Wright said. There will never be enough money for the unit-road system, but the county needs a master plan to make sure it’s using the funds it has to the best of its ability, he said. He also wants to expand the jail, the District Attorney’s office and to begin addressing the backlog in the criminal justice system.
Lymbery said the unit-road system is doing well — it’s young and still has a lot to do. He said the jail needs help and the prosecutors are struggling to get cases through court.
“But the bottom line is this: The budget is a set, finite amount,” he said. “We have got to understand that if you’re going to move forward, everything my opponent has said sounds like spend, spend, spend. We can’t do that. We can’t go that route.”
Lymbery promised to keep the same tax rate he has the last four years.
District judge
Al Charanza and Todd Kassaw are campaigning to replace District Judge Paul White, who is retiring when his term ends.
Charanza spoke first about his career as an attorney. He paid his way through law school before joining the Marine Corps and becoming a judge advocate. He returned to Texas and worked for the Fenley and Bates Law Firm before serving as an assistant district attorney in Angelina County. He retired from the Marine Corps five years ago as a lieutenant colonel. He opened his own law firm representing criminal defendants and individuals in civil cases.
“I have been preparing for this, to be a district judge, for the last 29 years,” he said. “Not only as a civil attorney, as a prosecutor, as a defense attorney and a military attorney.”
He believes he is the most qualified candidate, especially because 70% of the court’s docket is criminal cases, for which he is board certified.
Kassaw said he graduated in the top 25% in his class at the South Texas College of Law. He moved to Lufkin and began working at Zeleskey Law Firm. He has 37 years of courtroom experience representing families, businesses and individuals locally and statewide, he said. He is a certified mediator and personal injury trial attorney. White came into the position with the same experience, he said.
“I have the knowledge and skills to be an excellent district judge,” Kassaw said.
He has a history of service in the community, including being chairman of the Angelina County Fair, the recipient of the Butch McMullen Silver Spike Award and as chairman of the chamber’s board of directors in 2009.
Q: Why are you running for office and what skills do you have that make you the best choice?
Charanza said he thinks his experience as a criminal trial attorney makes him an excellent choice, especially as the community faces an extensive backlog of criminal cases. He thinks that when White steps down, someone has to be able to go in and start immediately with their boots on the ground.
Kassaw wants to be a servant and said his greatest strength is his being a humble servant. He has heard from others that he is more approachable and he personally believes he is a person who can sit in a courtroom and listen to all parties involved, whether criminal or civil, and treat it as the only case that matters.
Q: Given that after COVID, the crime rates have increased, what is your position on being tough on crime?
Charanza said a district judge must look at recidivism — the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend — but to look at the actual crimes: Is the person committing felonies or misdemeanors? District judges cannot look at a situation like that and say what they will do on particular cases or on types of cases but he promised he will hold people accountable. He will try to keep threats to the community out of the community and have supervision established for the rest.
Kassaw said the real issue is the backlog of cases. If the cases were moving forward, it would show the community that people are going to prison for committing crimes, and that will help to deter some others from doing the same. He also believes the money needs to be spent to hire additional prosecutors, which will help to move cases forward through the system.
Precinct 1 Angelina County commissioner
The candidates running for Precinct 1 Angelina County Commissioner, Kent Walker, Matt Jordan and Jason Wesley, also spoke at the forum. All three began by discussing their families and where they went to church.
Walker worked in the banking industry for 20 years before running his own small business. He has served on several boards of directors and is currently serving as a trustee for Hudson ISD and as the Angelina County Appraisal Board president.
Jordan has been working in road construction his entire life, he said. He has worked with business owners, engineers, inspectors, subcontractors and material suppliers on small and large projects. He is familiar with all the equipment in the county barns and said the job of commissioner will still be focused on road repairs as it was in the past.
Wesley spent 19 years in the oil field working for big corporations, a job he said people are expected to do and do well. He was on the cost-cutting initiative team and in that role was able to save hundreds of thousands of dollars for those companies. He wants to see the county roads be truly repaired, not just patched, and he wants to see the inmates in the Angelina County Jail picking up more trash along the highways.
Q: What do you see as the most pressing needs for infrastructure or capital projects in the county over the next five years?
Walker spoke to road repairs and upgrades in the county. Going door-to-door in Central, he saw just how bad some of those roads are. But he believes commissioners will be the managers and overseers of the unit-road system while the engineer does the work.
“We’re not on the job anymore,” he said. “We’re not road contractors or road commissioners. We’re now commissioners taking care of the financial needs of the county.”
Jordan said “county roads, hands down.” It will be a challenge because nobody wants their property taxes raised, including himself. He believes he can help the engineer find solutions to repair the roads, which is a challenge he is willing to accept.
Wesley also said roads were the biggest issue. But he did not want to see the taxes raised, which means the county needs to bring in businesses and get them to stay. A broader tax base will permit the county to bring in new revenue without raising taxes. He also believes commissioners should work together — there is too much pushing and pulling going on, he said.
Q: With the current budget we have, how would you propose to pay for law enforcement raises in the future and all the roads that need to be fixed and all the other things that need to be done?
Walker said there is no straight answer to that. The county has an annual budget of $35 million and will receive $16.8 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act that can be used, but the question is how to divide it up, he said. The county has more needs than money and will need good management, leadership and business people in the court to make those decisions. He said the court needs to move away from a road commissioner and into business-based commissioners.
Jordan said the community should vote in a commissioner who has worked on roads because they’re more efficient at what they are doing, saving a tremendous amount of money. He cannot speak to the law enforcement end, though, he said.
Wesley said the county should look at what it is spending money on and cut costs but not corners. He pointed to cellphone bills and looking for less expensive plans that could save the county money in the long run as an example. He also believes in bringing in new businesses to raise revenues.
Precinct 4 Angelina County commissioner
Candidates running for Precinct 4 Angelina County Commissioner, Kenneth Jeffrey, Blake Thornton and Melvin Linton Jr., also spoke at the forum. All three also began by discussing their families and where they went to church.
Jeffrey has a background in real estate and has been active in the community through several boards and as a reserve deputy for the sheriff’s office. After deciding to run for the position, Jeffrey focused his attention on learning about the job; he studied the commissioners’ duties as set by the state, began attending court meetings and getting to know the leadership in other parts of the county, he said. Economic growth, supporting law enforcement and the courts and establishing security in the county are priorities for him.
Thornton was a loan servicer with Huntington State Bank and Regions Bank, taught vocational agriculture at Huntington ISD and also taught at Apple Springs. He is now principal at the Diboll Correctional Center, helping inmates gain a high school diploma and other necessary skills to live in the community. He has focused on growth as a leader and is confident in his ability to communicate effectively and pursue creative solutions, he said. He has extensive knowledge in planning and budgeting and promised to be transparent and act with integrity.
Linton has run a construction company in the community and said he is one of the most, if not the most, qualified candidate there. Taxes would be the last resources for bringing in revenue, he said. His focus would be on new businesses, an area he is comfortable with because of his work in construction. Linton promised quarterly town hall meetings in each part of the precinct and to support the unit-road system. He said the court needs to stop wasting time and unite together.
Q: What do you hope to accomplish while serving on the court and why is it important?
Jeffrey talked about helping the unit-road system; he would like to work with the engineer to get the system running more smoothly. This is something that will take some work; there is no overnight solution and it may take years to perfect, he said. He also thinks Emergency Medical Services is an important issue with more work to be done in the years to come. He would like to see the $16.8 coming with the American Rescue Plan Act spent wisely, probably to increase the size of the jail, replace the roof at the courthouse and help local water supply corporations. There is a lot to do, he said.
Thornton said his priorities would be in addressing the county jail and looking at the salary structures within the District Attorney’s office. Decent salaries are imperative to keeping staff and encouraging them to work as a team. He wants to support and better utilize the Angelina County Airport, which is known statewide for its help with the local economy, he said. The community needs to grow its tax base and be proactive in getting businesses to move to town.
Linton said with the unit-road system, commissioners have a smaller job than they did years ago. Commissioners need to take a pay cut, and he said he would cut his salary back to $50,000 and put the money in other places. The commissioner’s job is a full-time one, but it’s not as massive. He also wants to see infrastructure improvements at the courthouse, better use of taxes and better utilization of Sam Rayburn Reservoir.
Q: Given there is a road engineer now, should the commissioners maintain their salary?
Jeffrey said he wanted to wait and see what the job truly entails. He thinks the current commissioners can look at how their jobs have changed since the system was implemented and determine whether there should to be a pay cut. Whoever is elected will have to live with their choice, he said. Once elected, the new commissioners will have six to eight months to get to know the job better and make a decision based on what they learned. His plan is to oversee the engineer and to follow up on calls to make sure work is being completed.
Thornton believes the county needs to develop what the commissioners’ job description is. He believes the unit-road system opens up commissioners to work on the 30 other different county offices that have their own problems. It also opens commissioners up to economic development, and he hopes to use the time to work more closely with the county’s children.
Linton said he would cut his salary on day one and put it back in the budget. He will have more time to go out to the different departments and will have an open-door policy in hopes of answering what questions he can. He said he is happy to do the job for $50,000.
Other candidates also spoke, though none with their contenders there.
Incumbent Billy Ball spoke about his candidacy to be Justice of the Peace. He is facing Robert Marshall for the job, Marshall did not attend the forum. Ball used the time to share his experience and the work he has done as a justice of the peace, including thousands of cases and death inquests, among other duties. He wants to help implement bond reform, which is a complex issue, and to address jail overcrowding.
Rob Rosenberger is running for the newly formed U.S. Congressional District 17, which includes Angelina County. The new district is now represented by Pete Sessions, who has been a representative for more than two decades. Rosenberger has never been elected but worked with Rep. Louie Gohmert as an adviser. He didn’t like what he saw on Capitol Hill and asked guests at the forum whether Session’s tenure has made anyone’s lives better.
Rep. Trent Ashby also spoke at the forum. He listed successes the state has seen in job growth since the pandemic and said the state is No. 1 for job creation because of conservative values and a balanced budget. He promised to keep fighting for the voice of rural Texans and said he would focus on lowering property taxes and securing the border in the next session, if reelected.
The chamber recorded the event and posted it live on its Facebook page. Candidates were given two minutes to make a stump speech and were asked between one and three questions, depending on the race. Candidates spoke in the order their names were drawn by chamber staff. Each of the candidates is running in the Republican primary.
