The race between Al Charanza and Todd Kassaw to become judge of the 159th District Court continues to be the most expensive in the 2022 Republican primary, campaign finance reports show.
Early voting ended Friday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for Election Day.
159th District Court judge
Charanza received $17,962.41 in political contributions between Jan. 1 and Feb. 19.
He spent $31.551.23 in that time. He also received a $1,529.57 refund from Anchor V. Solutions on Feb. 8.
As of Feb. 19, he maintained $983.08 of his contributions. He had no outstanding loans at that point.
Kassaw received $15,710 in political contributions between Jan. 1 and Feb. 19.
He spent $17,255.70 in that time.
As of Feb. 19, he maintained $10,531.83 of his contributions. He had no outstanding loans at that point.
Charanza received contributions of:
■ $100 from Roger Moss on Jan. 24 and again on Feb. 11 and from Clay Alverson on Feb. 4.
■ $200 apiece from Dr. B.G. Kistler on Jan. 6 and Marshall Martin on Jan. 10.
■ $250 from Jody Anderson on Jan. 8.
■ $300 from himself on Feb. 18.
■ $300 in in-kind political contributions from Oscar Chavez Productions on Feb. 2.
■ $412.41 from Richard Kenley on Feb. 5.
■ $1,000 from David Lindsey and Libe Lindsey on Jan. 27 and from Elisabeth Lindsey on Feb. 16.
■ $2,000 from himself on Jan. 25.
■ $5,000 from himself on Jan. 18 and again on Feb. 2.
■ $10,000 from himself on Jan. 5.
He paid:
■ $1,850 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for consulting on Jan. 5.
■ $1,921.15 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for newspaper ads and promotional items on Jan. 5.
■ $8,722.94 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for signs, flyers and promotional items on Jan. 18.
■ $3,917.51 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for newspaper ads and digital media on Jan. 18.
■ $1,353.13 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for video production on Jan. 19.
■ $605 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for postage on Jan. 19.
■ $728 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for a newspaper ad in La Lengua on Jan. 25.
■ $1,501 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for a newspaper ad in The Lufkin Daily News on Jan. 25.
■ $3,500 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for Townsquare Media advertising on Feb. 3.
■ $300 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for a newspaper ad in The Huntington Herald on Feb. 8.
■ $2,470.36 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for AAA Trophy Signs on Feb. 8.
■ $416.76 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for a cards, flyers and envelopes on Feb. 8.
■ $43.20 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for campaign buttons on Feb. 8.
■ $1,850 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for marketing fees on Feb. 8.
■ $1,456 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for a newspaper ad in La Lengua on Feb. 18.
■ $116.37 to Anchor V. Solutions LLC for AAA Trophy signs on Feb. 18.
■ $48.71 to Grandough Bakery for a cake for the Beulah Candidate Forum on Jan. 31.
■ $48.71 to Grandough Bakery for a cake for the Zavalla Fire Department Candidate Forum on Feb. 9.
■ $29.39 to PayPal for accounting on Jan. 21.
■ $29.39 to PayPal for accounting on Jan. 21.
■ $12.41 to PayPal for accounting on Feb. 5.
■ $29.39 to PayPal for accounting on Feb. 16.
■ $290 to the U.S. Postal Service for stamps on Jan. 27.
■ $21.96 to La Unica Express for breakfast tacos on Jan. 26.
■ $174 to Office Depot for stamps on Feb. 4.
■ $116 to Office Depot for stamps on Feb. 4.
Kassaw received contributions of:
■ $60 in in-kind contributions from Katie Kassaw in the form of cookies on Feb. 12.
■ $100 from Taxi Hundley on Jan. 14, Kenneth Morgan on Jan. 18, John Rhodes on Jan. 24, Bob Anderson on Jan. 25 and Simon Winston on Feb. 17.
■ $150 from Jim Roper on Jan. 22.
■ $200 from Mark Saldana on Jan. 3, Bruster PLLC on Feb. 4 and Lisa Ford on Feb. 17.
■ $250 from Chris Moss on Jan. 24.
■ $300 from Jerry Fischer on Jan. 22.
■ $350 from Kevin Langston on Feb. 12;
■ $500 apiece from Stephen Greak on Jan. 3, Sheila Skelton on Jan. 25, Jeffrey Abeldt on Jan. 27, Douglas Monsour on Feb. 2, Aimee Slusher on Feb. 3, Klint Bruno on Feb. 6, Brent Watkins on Feb. 10 and Jeff Bates on Feb. 17.
■ $1,000 apiece from Kevin Knight on Jan. 10, Keith Langston on Feb. 1, Douglas Monsour on Feb. 2 and Demesa Barnhill, Jacob Von Plonski, Collen Clark and Elizabeth McCain on Feb. 9.
■ $2,500 from Goudarzi & Young on Jan. 11.
He paid:
■ $5 to CBTX for accounting on Jan. 14.
■ $405.92 to City Wide Directories LLC for advertising on Jan. 4.
■ $22.50 to Daddy’s Donuts for doughnuts on Jan. 7.
■ $22.50 to Daddy’s Donuts for doughnuts on Jan. 5.
■ $22.50 to Daddy’s Donuts for doughnuts on Jan. 19.
■ $22.50 to Daddy’s Donuts for doughnuts on Jan. 17.
■ $24 to Daily Donuts for doughnuts on Jan. 4.
■ $32 to Daily Donuts for doughnuts on Jan. 14.
■ $24 to Daily Donuts for doughnuts on Jan. 18.
■ $16 to Daily Donuts for doughnuts on Jan. 19.
■ $1,136.26 to the Diboll Free Press for a newspaper ad on Jan. 3.
■ $24 to the Donut Palace for doughnuts on Jan. 10.
■ $600 to the Huntington Herald for a newspaper ad on Jan. 3.
■ $500 to Junior Achievement of Angelina County to be a team sponsor on Jan. 14.
■ $108.25 to Phoenix Graphic Design & Marketing for graphic design on Jan. 18.
■ $250 to the Beulah Community Center for the cake auction on Feb. 5.
■ $5 to CBTX for accounting on Feb. 16.
■ $300 to the Diboll Project Graduation for a bingo event on Feb. 19.
■ $28.14 to Farmhouse Bakery for cookies on Jan. 26.
■ $36.80 to Farmhouse Bakery for cake for pie supper on Feb. 3.
■ $18.40 to Farmhouse Bakery for cookies on Feb. 10.
■ $36.80 to Farmhouse Bakery for cookies on Feb. 14.
■ $36.80 to Farmhouse Bakery for cinnamon rolls on Feb. 18.
■ $36.80 to Farmhouse Bakery for cookies on Feb. 18.
■ $75 to Lufkin Baseball Booster for a program ad on Jan. 25.
■ $119.08 to Papa’s Pit for dessert for meetings on Jan. 28.
■ $2,590.66 to Phoenix Graphic Design & Marketing for graphic and printing on Feb. 10.
■ $1,000 to Stagecoach Productions to be a Bull Bash sponsor on Jan. 31.
■ $5,084 to Townsquare Media for ads on Feb. 3.
■ $2,089.33 to the U.S. Post Office for postage on Feb. 1.
■ $470 to the Zavalla Volunteer Fire Department for the pie supper auction on Feb. 12.
■ $22.50 to Daddy’s Donuts for doughnuts on Feb. 9.
■ $15 to Daddy’s Donuts for doughnuts on Feb. 9.
■ $15 to Daddy’s Donuts for doughnuts on Jan. 26.
■ $22.50 to Daddy’s Donuts for doughnuts on Jan. 27.
■ $15 to Daddy’s Donuts for doughnuts on Feb. 1.
■ $22.50 to Daddy’s Donuts for doughnuts on Feb. 3.
■ $22.50 to Daddy’s Donuts for doughnuts on Feb. 4.
■ $22.50 to Daddy’s Donuts for doughnuts on Feb. 4.
■ $30 to Daddy’s Donuts for doughnuts on Feb. 5.
■ $15 to Daddy’s Donuts for doughnuts on Feb. 17.
■ $25 to Daily Donuts for doughnuts on Feb. 7.
■ $32 to Daily Donuts for doughnuts on Feb. 2.
■ $24 to Daily Donuts for doughnuts on Feb. 11.
■ $24 to Daily Donuts for doughnuts on Feb. 16.
■ $16 to Donut Palace for doughnuts on Feb. 2.
■ $28.14 to Farmhouse Bakery for a cake for auction on Feb. 5.
■ $120 to Junior Achievement of Angelina County for beverages for the table on Feb. 1.
■ $60.09 to Standpipe Coffee for coffee for a video shoot on Feb. 9.
■ $75 to Texas Vision for an online photo for ads on Feb. 15.
■ $200 to Whitetails Unlimited for tickets to the banquet on Feb. 9.
Angelina County judge
In the race for Angelina County Judge, incumbent Don Lymbery will face former Lufkin city manager Keith Wright.
Lymbery received $4,755 in political contributions between Jan. 1 and Feb. 19.
He spent $10,614.38 in that time.
As of Feb. 19 he maintained $5,358.61 of his contributions. He had no outstanding loans at that point.
Wright received $9,650 in political contributions between Jan. 1 and Feb. 19.
He spent $10,182.28 in that time.
As of Feb. 19 he maintained $6,726.88 of his contributions. He had $4,400 in outstanding loans at that point.
Lymbery received contributions of:
■ $25 from Steven N. Hogue on Jan. 14.
■ $50 from Ronald Shaeffer on Jan. 14.
■ $100 apiece from Brenda Ward, John Weismuller Jr., Linda Cryer and Robert Cherry on Jan. 14, Mike Mayberry on Jan. 18, William J. Clemons Jr. on Jan. 24, Thomas L. Paxson on Feb. 7 and “cash” two times on Feb. 9 and again on Feb. 16.
■ $190 from Donald and Betty Hall on Jan. 20 and “cash contributions” on Jan. 14.
■ $200 apiece from Robert W. Anderson Jr. and Donnie Kee on Jan. 14, “cash” on Feb. 7 and Robert Telford on Feb. 16.
■ $250 apiece from Jody Anderson on Jan. 5 and Samuel D. Griffin Jr. on Jan. 14.
■ $500 apiece from Linebarger, Goggin, Blair & Smith LLP on Jan. 6 and Robert E. Hutson on Feb. 18.
■ $1,000 from Layne A. Thompson on Feb. 14.
He paid:
■ $86.07 to Hobby Lobby for decorations on Jan. 5.
■ $476.75 to The Lufkin Daily News for advertising on Jan. 11.
■ $600 to the VFW Post 1836 for an event expense on Jan. 11.
■ $763.11 to Pineywoods Printing for signs and brochures on Jan. 12.
■ $124 to the VFW Auxiliary for food on Jan. 14.
■ $145.92 to AAA Trophy for T-shirts on Jan. 20.
■ $8,000 to Savvy the Agency for advertising on Feb. 7.
■ $199 to The Lufkin Daily News on Feb. 9.
■ $73.61 to Party City for decorations on Feb. 14.
■ $145.92 to AAA Trophy for T-shirts on Feb. 15.
Wright received contributions of:
■ $25 apiece from Maxey Kirkley on Jan. 24 and Melinda Doss on Feb. 2.
■ $50 from Melinda Kartye on Jan. 4.
■ $100 apiece from Darrell Beard on Feb. 8 and Diana Russel on Feb. 15.
■ $250 apiece from Harold Stansel on Jan. 4 and James Freeman and Harold Stafford on Feb. 8.
■ $300 from Kenneth W. Smith on Feb. 15.
■ $500 apiece from Joe Greak on Jan. 24 and Karen Wright on Feb. 3.
■ $800 from Ronald Crocker on Feb. 15.
■ $1,000 from Lisa Lemons on Feb. 15.
■ $1,500 from TREPAC/Texas Association of REALTORS on Feb. 10.
■ $2,000 apiece from Samuel Baldwin on Jan. 26 and Mark Hicks on Feb. 10.
He paid:
■ $2.30 to Anedot for fees on Jan. 4.
■ $2.43 to Facebook for advertising on Jan. 3.
■ $500 to Lamadera Enterprises LLC for advertising on Jan. 6.
■ $97.10 to Lowe’s for materials for campaign yard signs on Jan. 4.
■ $97.10 to Lowe’s for materials for campaign yard signs on Jan. 6.
■ $3 to Southside Bank for accounting banking on Jan. 3.
■ $1.30 to Anedot for fees on Feb. 2.
■ $20.30 to Anedot for fees on Feb. 3.
■ $720 to The Lufkin Daily News for advertising on Jan. 24.
■ $830 to The Lufkin Daily News for advertising on Feb. 19.
■ $2,120.82 to Lufkin Printing Co. for printing expenses on Feb. 1.
■ $1,118.22 to Lufkin Printing Co. for printing expenses on Feb. 15.
■ $303.10 to Sew Junkies for campaign T-shirts on Jan. 21.
■ $184.02 to Sew Junkies for campaign T-shirts on Feb. 2.
■ $3 to Southside Bank for accounting on Feb. 2.
■ $2,090.86 to the U.S. Postal Services for postage on Jan. 31.
■ $2,088.73 to the U.S. Postal Services for postage on Feb. 10.
Precinct 1 commissioner
Kent Walker is the only candidate in the race for Precinct 1 commissioner to file a campaign finance report.
Jason Wesley and Matt Jordan reported no contributions or expenditures to the Angelina County Clerk’s office during this reporting period.
Walker received $3,050 in political contributions between Jan. 21 and Feb. 19.
He spent $2,015.18 in that time.
On Feb. 19 he maintained none of his contributions. He had no outstanding loans at that point.
Walker received contributions of:
■ $100 from Alan Thigpen on Jan. 26, David Perkins on Jan. 29, Fern Penn and Melissa Handley on Feb. 4 and Jeffrey Glass on Feb. 9.
■ $150 from Jane Ainsworth on Jan. 31.
■ $200 from Kevin Hudson on Feb. 3, Rufus Duncan on Feb. 8.
■ $500 from Trey Henderson on Jan. 25 and Harold Estes on Feb. 4.
■ $1,000 from TREPAC on Feb. 7.
He paid $783.72 to Designer Graphics for printing signs on Jan. 21 and $1,231.46 to MSGPR LTD for advertising on Feb. 15.
Precinct 4 commissioner
Melvin Linton Jr. and Kenneth Jeffrey filed a campaign finance report during this reporting period.
Blake Thornton reported no contributions or expenditures to the Angelina County Clerk’s office.
Linton received $4,450 in political contributions between Jan. 1-31.
He spent $4,434.28 in that time.
On Feb. 19 he maintained $1,210.23 of his contributions. He had no outstanding loans at that point.
Jeffrey received $7,701.80 in political contributions between Jan. 1 and Feb. 19.
He spent $19,338.1 in that time.
On Feb. 19 he maintained $11,221.37 of his contributions. He had $15,000 in outstanding loans at that point.
Linton received contributions of:
■ $100 from Jack and Darla Thomason on Jan. 21;
■ $350 from Ty. H. Shafer on Jan. 12.
■ $2,000 apiece from himself on Jan. 5 and Ray Rurrett on Jan. 14.
He paid:
■ $2,167.03 to Signs by Debbie for campaign signs on Jan. 5.
■ $619.15 to Signs by Debbie for campaign signs on Jan. 10.
■ $827.31 to Signs by Debbie for campaign signs on Jan. 14.
■ $290.36 to Signs by Debbie for campaign signs on Jan. 21.
■ $530.43 to John Folsom for a reimbursement for catering services on Jan. 29.
Jeffrey received contributions of:
■ $25 from Rick and Sharon Collins on Feb. 7.
■ $50 apiece from Jim Rush on Jan. 13, Ben Bartlett on Jan. 19 and Tom Billingsley on Jan. 21;
■ $75 from Dale Botsford on Jan. 14.
■ $96.80 apiece from Cathy Paulic and Robert Lindsey on Jan. 18.
■ $100 apiece from David Walker and A.B. Jordan on Jan. 14, John Kennedy on Jan. 18, Robert Anderson on Jan. 19, Buford Abeldt on Jan. 20, Gerald Crump on Feb. 15, John Bates on Jan. 29 and Jeff Horn and Darrell Beard on Feb. 2.
■ $200 apiece from Ardie Dixon on Jan. 13, Tayler McKewen on Jan. 19, Rick Jacobs on Jan. 22 and Roger Mercer on Jan. 28.
■ $250 apiece from Clyde Herrington on Jan. 5, Richard Warner on Jan. 7, Clint Teutsch on Jan. 13, Harry Stafford and Todd Stafford on Jan. 14 and Carl Ray Polk Jr. on Jan. 20.
■ $300 apiece from Jay Shands and David Tamminga on Jan. 10.
■ $485.20 from Brenda Elliot on Jan. 13.
■ $500 apiece from Trey Denman on Jan. 7, Jon Anderson on Jan. 21, Trey Henderson on Jan. 27, Harold and Connie Estes on Feb. 9.
■ $1,000 from TREPAC on Feb. 10.
He paid:
■ $7,139.54 to American Express for a credit card bill on Jan. 19.
■ $2,200 to MSGPR for signs on Jan. 5.
■ $148.77 to McCoy’s Building Supply for T-posts on Jan. 3.
■ $58 to the U.S. Postal Service.
■ $740.64 to Hicks Media for an ad in the Diboll Free Press on Jan. 10.
■ $108.58 to ZOO Printing for rack cards on Jan. 27.
■ $4,166.44 MSGPR for consulting on Jan. 27.
■ $903.43 to AMEX for charges on Feb. 13.
■ $958.87 to Lufkin Printing Co. for a direct mail out on Feb. 14.
■ $2,099 to Designer Graphics for yard signs on Jan. 27.
■ $658.80 to Designer Graphics for 4x4 signs on Jan. 27.
■ $58 to the U.S. Postal Services for stamps on Feb. 8.
■ $29.23 to AAA Trophy for H-wires with no date listed.
■ $69.80 to Lowe’s for T-posts on Jan. 28.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace
Incumbent Billy Ball reporting receiving $200 in political contributions between Jan. 1 and Feb. 19.
He spent $1,094.40 of his personal funds in that time.
On Feb. 21 he maintained $1,850 of his total political contributions. He had no outstanding loans at that point.
Challenger Robert Marshall reported no contributions or expenditures.
Ball received $100 contributions apiece from Joe Rich on Jan. 29 and Duncan Garner on Feb. 4.
He paid $182.40 to Lufkin Printing for advertising on Feb. 7 and $912 to The Lufkin Daily News for advertising on Feb. 11.
