Congressman Pete Sessions discussed the way politics have affected government operations with investors of the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce at the First Friday luncheon.
Having faith in government and all the pieces that make it work is important, he told investors. But there is so much more selling going on, on any channel, that is not working to establish that faith, he said.
“I think we’ve gotten away from thinking this works,” Sessions said.
Stability is paramount to making sure the U.S. works, but it has been at a threshold that has grown ever more precarious, he said. Sessions pointed to the European system, where countries have multiple political parties that establish coalitions, saying it does not work and governments are failing under that system.
The U.S. is at a tipping point, however, as the two parties have strained further and further apart over the years, Sessions said. He’s grateful for the Constitution and the elections that gives the country an opportunity to evaluate the turmoil and make decisions.
If the Republicans win, he plans to work with President Joe Biden as he did with former President Bill Clinton and former President Barack Obama.
Ultimately, Sessions believes a strong economy is key to a system that works for everyone and that the system should work for everyone. Using the example of his children, he pointed to their differences and the successes they are seeing in the economy.
One of his sons is an internist, his daughter-in-law is on her way to becoming a gynecologist and one of his sons celebrated five years working at Home Depot. That son was diagnosed with Down syndrome, so his version of success may differ from the others; but both Sessions’ boys are Eagle Scouts, and he is proud of them both.
But to make the system work, the economy needs economic growth that would create jobs for the workforce graduating high school. And this is impacted by the decisions made by politicians.
Political leaders are more forthcoming than they may have been in the past about decisions they are making, he said. But he disagrees with decisions made by Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who he said declined thousands of jobs in her district. Neither Sessions or Cortez are right or wrong, he said.
“What happens is it has an impact — a direct impact can be seen. They call these results,” he said.
He pointed to several indicators he said suggested Democrats are slowing economic growth. But among the indicators he looked at were issues with inflation, gas prices, electricity prices, the gross domestic product and the take-home pay of employees.
He believes it is important to regularly look at economics and the outcomes of political philosophies to recognize the impact of those philosophies.
High inflation is the result of hefty government spending, and Sessions is curious to see whether inflation will stick around or if it is transient.
The GDP did not grow as Sessions said it should have during Obama’s administration but did during Trump’s.
“You have to decide which one, which policy, best fits you,” he said.
