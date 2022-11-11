When visiting a friend once, I got an invitation from his 10-year-old son to join him in playing a video game. The boy was all into those military-style games, and my buddy had told the kid I’d served in the Marine Corps.
I’ve never been a gamer, so I had no clue how to work all the buttons on the controller. The kid, on the other hand, was a stinkin’ expert. While I fumbled thumbs-first all over the couch, the little snot was blowing me up in every way imaginable. I think my character died at least 50 times, whether it was from machine guns, rocket launchers or whatever.
When the game finally (and mercifully) ended, the brat smirked at me.
“Are you sure you were actually a Marine?”
Whoa. Whoa right there, maggot. You wanna go out in the backyard and let me show you?
His dad stepped in before I could whip out some real action on the smirky smurf. He told the kid some of the cool things I’d done, pointed out some of the weapons on-screen that I’d actually used and the helicopters and aircraft in which I’d flown instead of watching it all from my couch. Eventually, the boy seemed almost impressed.
I still wouldn’t know how to fire a shot on a video game controller, but the experience gave me something to use in future conversations. Now any time I hear a young person teasing about an old veteran, I have my line ready to whip out quicker than a .45.
“Buddy, that guy has done all the things you have to play video games to see.”
Sometimes, after my delivery, I’ll see a little change in expression from the young person. It’s almost as if he or she never considered that the bent, gray-haired old person they’re targeting was a true bad-booty at one time.
As much as I hate to admit it, I was the same way back in my youth. I remember some elderly folks in my hometown, and I remember mouthing off in some punk fashion, only to have my dad — a World War II and Korean War veteran — gently correct my wayward self. He’d tell me about those men and what they’d done. Eventually, I learned to keep my big mouth shut. I learned to show respect.
An even better lesson came later. I knew my dad was a Navy veteran, and he shared a few tales with me about his time aboard a destroyer escort as a gunner’s mate. But since he was my dad, there was no way in my feeble young mind he could ever have been cool.
Then, just last year, my brother Jack found an old newspaper article talking about my father. The article told how Dad had been wounded during battle and was being shipped back to the states to recuperate.
Blew. My. Mind. Dad’s been gone since 1991, and I had no idea. Sure, he’d mentioned getting hurt during the war — “A whole danged bridge fell on me,” is all he said — but seeing it in black-and-white brought about an entirely different opinion of the man I could never see as “cool.”
I knew another family whose patriarch served in WWII, as well. The old man walked with a cane, all bent and damaged. Everyone thought it was just old age.
Not until after he died did his offspring discover his “war chest” in their attic. The old trunk had been locked away and completely unnoticed until then.
Inside, they found a treasure trove of information and keepsakes. The old man had never told his own kids what he’d done in the war. Not until he was gone did they learn he’d been a bomber pilot who’d survived having his plane shot down twice. His back was wrecked for years, which explained his stoop and limp.
But the items in the trunk also, according to one of the daughters who told me about it, explained why he’d never really talked about his exploits or experiences. The man had lost so many buddies, and as the pilot, he blamed himself (the family found some letters he’d received from families of the deceased).
The man was a bona fide hero, and nobody, including his own family, knew about it.
Kids, allow me to offer this little tidbit of advice: When you see an older person, maybe someone whose body is giving out with age, think twice before letting thoughts of ridicule enter your mind. Not every veteran is obvious, what with their gray hair, wrinkles, stoops, limps and other physical maladies. Some of them survived situations in which their buddies didn’t get a magic game reset. So many of them don’t talk much about their experiences, mostly because they don’t think anyone but a veteran would really comprehend any of it. They don’t owe us any explanation anyway, right?
Yeah, that video game I played was cool. Lots of action, lots of impressive imagery.
The characters in those games?
They’re based on someone who actually did those things.
Yes, the things others have to play video games to see.
Happy Veterans Day, vets. May we all dream of being as cool as you.
Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.
