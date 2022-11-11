When visiting a friend once, I got an invitation from his 10-year-old son to join him in playing a video game. The boy was all into those military-style games, and my buddy had told the kid I’d served in the Marine Corps.

I’ve never been a gamer, so I had no clue how to work all the buttons on the controller. The kid, on the other hand, was a stinkin’ expert. While I fumbled thumbs-first all over the couch, the little snot was blowing me up in every way imaginable. I think my character died at least 50 times, whether it was from machine guns, rocket launchers or whatever.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.