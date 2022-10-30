Willie Lee McGowen hugged pastor Andro Branch in the parking lot of Our Father’s House of Faith Ministries Saturday, feeling grateful beyond words.
Because of the Lufkin Christian Leadership Coalition’s Souls to the Polls event, McGowen was able to vote — something she would not have been able to do otherwise.
“I felt good because I didn’t have no way,” she said.
McGowen said the opportunity to vote left her feeling strong and empowered — and like she had a voice.
“I wanted to vote so things can go right and we can get the best stuff for us,” she said.
Individuals like McGowen are exactly why the Lufkin Christian Leadership Coalition wanted to organize the event, according to Branch — to inspire and motivate individuals to exercise their right to vote. Branch thinks younger generations do not realize what happens when they decide not to vote.
“It leaves so much power on the table,” he said. “When they don’t vote, they lose their voice as to who will represent them on the school board, at the city council level, as the mayor and on the commissioners court and up to the president.”
Branch wants to ensure every individual is taking advantage of that power, as it was fought hard for.
“People stood in long lines and have lost their lives so that we have this right,” he said. “We have to educate them, and by educating them, we empower them.”
To accomplish this goal, First Christian Church provided buses to pick up registered voters from their homes and take them to the polls. From there, individuals were taken to Our Father’s House of Faith Ministries to celebrate with free food and bounce houses.
Pastor Jack Knox of First Christian Church said members of his church have been looking for a way to assist with getting people to the polls. As such, when they heard about Souls to the Polls, the church thought it would be a great way to support an organization with plans in place to encourage people to vote.
“It feels really good to be able to help people that need it,” he said. “We’re not just helping people get to the polls, we’re creating a community between different churches and groups of people that might not otherwise get together — but we have a shared passion.”
Cameron Greer was on hand at the event representing Black Voters Matter, an organization that works to build power for communities of color. They also assist with capacity building by providing resources for those who want to create social justice opportunities.
“We come in to bring people and financial resources so we can create community events like this one,” he said. “We want to expose people to love and joy, and that’s our way of building power.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.