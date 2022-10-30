20221030-news-lclc

Willie Lee McGowen hugs pastor Andro Branch Saturday at Our Father’s House of Faith Ministries.

 JOEL ANDREWS/The Lufkin Daily News

Willie Lee McGowen hugged pastor Andro Branch in the parking lot of Our Father’s House of Faith Ministries Saturday, feeling grateful beyond words.

Because of the Lufkin Christian Leadership Coalition’s Souls to the Polls event, McGowen was able to vote — something she would not have been able to do otherwise.

