Lufkin ISD candidates Allyson Langston and Delphina Maxie were elected to the district’s two at-large positions with 768 votes and 743 votes, respectively, during Saturday's municipal and school board elections.
Candidate Joseph Ceasar received 630 votes.
Maxie said she was overjoyed and overwhelmed to have been elected to the school board. As a trustee, she hopes to work to ensure students in the district are getting the education they deserve.
“I’m excited that the community trusted me to know that we’re going to get in there and do the work that we need to do to make our schools better for our children, for our teachers and everyone that is involved,” she said. “I’m ready to work. I know we have a lot of work to do, and I know we can make it happen.”
Langston was unavailable for comment late Saturday.
Incumbent Guessippina Bonner won the Ward 1 position for Lufkin City Council with 125 votes to Lynn Hargrow’s 41.
Brent Watkins won the Ward 3 position for Lufkin City Council with 150 votes to Roshin Rowjee’s 68.
“I am very blessed," Watkins said. "I thank the people of Ward 3 for their confidence in me and I look forward to serving Lufkin,” Watkins said.
Diboll City Council at-large Place 6 went to Ray Williams Jr. with 146 votes compared to Charles Moses Jr.’s 88.
In the Diboll ISD race for two at-large positions: Jay Wyatt received 305 votes, Justin Barkley received 189, Laura Cooper received 185 and Brad Lawrence received 156. In the race for an unexpired two-year term, Andrea Swor received 269 votes and Nathaniel Thompson received 218.
Zavalla mayor Carloz Guzman was re-elected to the position with 43 votes compared to Denita Ross’ 21.
In the Zavalla City Council member race, Joy Stanley received 32 votes, Stacey Marshall and Amber Reppons each received 29.
In the Zavalla ISD race for three at-large positions, Joe Bridges received 152 votes, James C. Barge and Amber Grimes each received 142 and Barry G. Burch received 54.
Huntington ISD Position 2 went to Jacob Sapp with 249 votes compared to Michael Ross’ 216.
Texas homeowners will receive a slight break on their property tax bills after voters overwhelmingly passed a pair of statewide ballot measures Saturday.
In Angelina County, voters cast 2,747 votes for Proposition 1 and 339 votes against it, while Proposition 2 received 2,586 votes for and 542 against it.
The constitutional amendments read:
Proposition 1: Proposing a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
Proposition 2: Proposing a constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes.
